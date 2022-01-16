REGINALD LAFAYETTE DEAD

Hits: 14

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER issued this statement Saturday evening on the passing of Reginald Lafayette., Democratic Commissioner of the Westchester County Board of Elections. He was 69 years old:

“Today, the entire County of Westchester mourns the death of Reginald A. LaFayette. Reggie had a long and distinguished career as a public servant. He was politically brilliant, and it is without doubt that no person did more to bring diversity to City and County government than Reggie.

He was insightful and tempered; he was my friend for nearly 50 years starting when we were both young men in Mt. Vernon – where we both first became active in the community. We shared meals, advice and even coached a little league team together.

Today, the news of his passing seems surreal; tomorrow we go forward and we carry on and remember his legacy of working for voting rights, diversity and equal opportunity for all in government.

I grieve with his children, his many friends and colleagues.”