WESTCHESTER COUNTY APPROACHES 6,000 TO 7,000 NEW INFECTIONS BY CHRISTMAS DAY. 16,000 MORE THE FIRST WEEK OF THE NEW YEAR. CAUTION, MASKING, VACCINATING ADVISED. ABSOLUTE MUST.

THE COVID LOG.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS BULLETIN. By John F. Bailey December 21, 2021:

Two weeks ago – the amount of time it takes for persons testing positive for covid to show symptoms and test for Covid infections–Westchester County had 395 new covid infections on December 6. This daily Covid Count escalated to the high 400s a day by the end of that week.

At that time, those infected were (based on previous weeks) infecting 3.5 other persons.

In the 14 days since that December 5 date, the number of daily infections has DOUBLED (rising growing to 733 a day average, with most recent highs of December 15, 16, and 17 of 983, 904, and 983 through Friday, December 17.

The persons infecting each other last week divided into the number of new infections each day from December 6 through December 11 was 2.7 or 3 persons infected for every new positive back through December 5 through Saturday December 11.

It is now two weeks later.

Here is what we can expect in infections each day this Christmas Week based on the new infections each day two weeks ago infecting 3 people

DEC 5 DEC 6 DEC 7 DEC 8 DEC 9 DEC 10 DEC 11 TOTAL

280 395 366 441 497 459 350 2,791

THIS WEEK DEC 19– 25 AT 3 PERSONS (2.7) INFECTED BY TOTAL INFECTEES 2 WEEKS AGO ESTIMATED

DEC 19 DEC 20 DEC 21 DEC 22 DEC 23 DEC 24 DEC 25 NEW INFECTION EST.

756 1,066 988 1,190 1,341 1,239 945 7,525 THIS WEEK

On Saturday, December 18, WESTCHESTER HAD 957 NEW INFECTIONS, ENDING AT 5,397 FOR THE WEEK ending Saturday, the 18th.

The 5,397 new infections through those 7 days the 12th to the 18 divided by 1,960 new infections the week of November 28 through December 4 (Thanksgiving aftermath) two weeks ago shows that the ratio of 1 new infection infects 2.7 new persons still holds. But many more are testing positive. Lines for tests at testing centers are long.

Unless the contagiousness of the covid omicron variant (pointed to as the reason for the “explosion” of new Covid cases, developed since the Thanksgiving Holiday, County Executive George Latimer described yesterday) means the 5,397 persons infected two weeks could generate 16,200 new cases January 2 through January 8 in two weeks time.

It is out of control, unless you and me make the effort to control the spread, by getting vaccinated if not vaccinated yet and socializing farther away with the mask on. The infections are rising at the rate of 1,000 a day.

Tonight, I expect the new infections data for the county for Sunday .