THE JOHN BAILEY WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON “THE DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” THIS MORNING

JOHN BAILEY, TheCitizeNetReporter

broadcasrts live Tuesdays on “Dennis and Tonny’s Good Morning Westchester”,

at 7:50 A.M. for the last 7 Years. Here is the transcript of this morning’s report

“GOOD MORNING, DENNIS AND TONNY, IT’S FEELING A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS, 25 DEGREES AND CLEAR WITH STARS IN THE SKY AND A FULL MOON THIS MORNING WHEN I GOT UP.

THE COLD REMINDS OF BEING A KID GROWING UP IN PLEASANTVILLE NEW YORK WHEN EVERY CHRISTMAS, BEING A MEMBER OF THE PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL MILITARY BAND, IT’S LEADER WILBUR LOCKWOOD ON THE WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS PULLED TOGETHER VOLUNTEER MEMBERS OF THE BAND, I WAS ONE OF THEM TO PLAY AT THE GIANT OLD PINE TREE ON THE CIRCLE AT MANVILLE ROAD TO PROVIDE ACCOMPANIMENT FOR CHURCH CAROLERS SING THE SONGS OF CHRISTMAS. THE NIGHTS WERE ALWAYS CHILLING, AND CAROLERS’ BREATHS FROZE AND DRIFTED UP IN THE NIGHT AIR. MY TROMBONE SLIDE HAD TO BE OILED WITH VASELINE TO PREVENT THE SLIDE FROM FREEZING. LAST NIGHT BROUGHT BACK THOSE MEMORIES.

I EVEN HUNG UP CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON MY SMALL GROVE OF SIX PINE TREES OUTSIDE WHEN BRENDA STARR, MY EDITOR DISCOVERED OLD LIGHTS FROM LAST YEAR— AFTER SHE TOLD ME SHE COULD NOT FIND THEM AND I HAD WENT BACK TO THE HARDWARE STORE TWICE TO GET NEW LIGHT STRINGS FOR THE REAL CHRISTMAS TREE.

DAN SEIDEL FILES STIPULARTION OF WITHDRAWAL FROM FASNY APPEAL. AWAITS OPPOSITION LAWYERS SIGNING IT.

NOW TO THE HARD NEWS, DAN SEIDEL, THE CRUSADER FOR TRUTH JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY WITH CLAUDIA JAFFEE RAN OUT THE STRING ON THE FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK NEW SCHOOL CAMPUS PLAN AT RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB FORCING FASNY TO SELL THE PROPERTY, BY SUCCESSFULLY PERSUADING THE APPELLATE COURT IN BROOKLYN TO HEAR THE APPEAL.

SEIDELL FILED A STIPULATION OF WITHDRAWAL AS PLAINTIFF APPELLENT ON THE ENVIRONMENT PORTION OF THE APPEAL MONDAY.HE AND JOHN SHEEHAN OF THE GEDNEY ASSOCIATION HAVE SIGNED IT AND MR. SEIDEL FILED IT WITH THE APPELLATE COURT MONDAY. NOW THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS AND THE LAWYERS FOR THE FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK MUST ALSO AGREE AND SIGN THE WITHDRAWAL TO END THE APPEAL.

THE CITY AND THE FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL APPEAR TO BE BALKING RIGHT NOW AT SIGNING IT, EVEN THOUGH THERE ARE NO PLANS TO BUILD THE OLD PROJECT AND A NEW PLANNING PROCESS AND PROPOSAL BY THE NEW OWNER OF THE PROPERTY HAVE TO BE CONSIDERED ALL OVER AGAIN. MR. SEIDEL ARGUES THE ISSUE IS MOOT AND ARGUING THE ENVIRONMENTAL APPEAL (AS WELL AS THE MANDATE RESTRICTION VALIDITY WASTES THE APPELLATE COURT TIME SINCE THE PLAN IS DEAD.

THE ISSUE I BELIEVE IS IN THE INTEREST OF THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS AND SOME MEMBERS OF THE GEDNEY ASSOCIATION IS THE CITY WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE MANDATE THAT REQUIRES NO INSTITUTION BE BUILT ON THE PROPERTY DECLARED AS NOT APPLICABLE BY THE APPELLATE COURT. SUCH A DECISION SHOULD THE APPELLATE COURT THROW OUT THE AUTHORITY OF THE MANDATE WOULD MAKE CASE LAW FOR RESTRICTIONS ON WHAT COULD BE DONE ON PROPERTIES EXCHANGING OWNERS NOT APPLYING IN LAND SALES AND LAND USE PROPOSALS EXCEPT ZONING IN THE FUTURE. THAT IS A HUGE ADVANTAGE TO SELLING A PROPERTY.

THE 2ND PART OF THE SUIT, THE MANDATE RESTRICTION VALIDITY, IS STILL IN PLAY BY SOME MEMBERS OF THE GEDNEY ASSOCIATION WHO MAY NOT REALIZE THE APPELLATE COURT COULD THROW OUT DEED RESTRICTIONS OF THE PAST CARRYING CONDITIONS OF TRANSFER OF ANY PROPERTY TO NEW OWNERS THAT COULD HINDER AND AS IN THE CASE OF THE FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK FRUSTRATE THEIR PLANS AS IT HAS THROUGH 11 YEARS OF LITIGATION. LIKE CHRISTMAS FASNY WILL ALWAYS BE A TRADITION IN WHITE PLAINS.

THE NEW YEARS EVE BALLDROP OF THE PAST IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA–JANUARY 2012

THERE IS NO BALL DROP IN WHITE PLAINS IN RENAISSANCE SQUARE PLANNED AT THIS TIME. WHETHER IT WILL BE A BALL DROP WITH NO SPECTATORS REMAINS TO BE SEEN. SO FAR NO VIRTUAL BALL DROP HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED BY THE CITY

GREENBURGH HAS OPTED OUT OF RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA CAFES, BUT APPROVED DISPENSARIES.

THREE TOWNS HAVE OPTED IN, THREE TOWNS HAVE OPTED OUT.. GREENBURGH MADE AN EXTENSIVE EFFORT TO EDUCATE CITIZENS ABOUT THE CANNABIS POSSIBILITIES AND VOTED 4 TO 1 TO APPROVE DISPENSARIES BUT NOT RECREATIONAL CANNABIS CAFES BEFORE THE DECEMBER 31 DEADLINE. IT IS MY INFORMATION THAT THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS IS NOT TAKING UP THE ISSUE BEFORE DECEMBER 31, EFFECTIVELY APPROVING BOTH DISPENSARIES AND CANABIS .

THE CITY HAS NOT RELEASED ANY INFORMATION ON WHAT CAN BE EXPECTED AT SUCH ESTABLISHMENTS. I INTERVIEW PAUL FEINER, SUPERVISOR OF GREENBERG THIS THURSDAY AT 8 ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD ON FIOS CH. 45 AND OPTIMUM CH.76 AND MR. FEINER TELLS ABOUT THE PROCESS OF HOW GREEMBERG CAME TO ITS DECISION.

I ALSO LEARNED ABOUT CHOICE OF NEW YORK, A NON PROFIT ASSOCIATION THAT REACHES OUT TO THE HOMELESS. THE ORGANIZATION BASED IN WHITE PLAINS HELPS 2,500 PERSONS WHO NEED HELP WHOM THEY PLACE IN TEMPORARY RESIDENCES AROUND THE COUNTY AND CONNECT THEM AND SMOOTH THEIR WAY AS THEY TRANSITION OUT OF REHAB, PRISON, OR BECOME HOMELESS FOR OTHER REASONS.

I LEARNED FROM BOB MARRONE OF CHOICE OF NEW YORK, COURTS AND POLICE ORGANIZATIONS ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND THIS PROGRAM. IF YOU ARE A CITIZEN LOOKING FOR AID IN FIND HELP FOR A LOVED ONE DOWN ON THEIR LUCK, AND EMERGING BACK INTO SOCIETY CALL THEM IN WHITE PLAINS AT 914-576-0173 OR VISIT THE WEBSITE AT WWW.CHOICEOFNY.ORG I INTERVIEW MR. MARRONE ON MY PROGRAM, PEOPLE TO BE HEARD NEXT WEEK.

WHAT ARE YOUR FAVORITE MEMORIES ABOUT CHRISTMAS, DENNIS?

DENNIS: WELL OUR FAMILY ALL LIVED CLOSE TOGETHER IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD AND WE VISITED EACH OTHER AT BIG GET TOGETHERS AND YOU CAN READ ABOUT IT IN MY BOOK”

WELL GREAT BEING WITH YOU TWO THIS YEAR AND HOLIDAY HOLIDAY.”