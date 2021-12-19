Hits: 14

WPCNR THE SUNDAY BAILEY. December 19, 2021:

Radio got me through college in the great Middle West.

Radio was a magic carpet of the airwaves in the night.

It transported me to ballparks to voices of gravel voiced play-by-playmen from Pittsburgh or Cleveland, (“You can kiss it Goodbye”) painting word pictures of marvelous diamonds in the night or “swish swash GOOAAAALLLLLLL!” of ice palaces of the original 6 like Maple Leaf Gardens with the legendary Foster Hewitt mikeside on Hockey Night in Canada, or the francais annunceurs from the Yankee Stadium of hockey, the Montreal Forum where broadcasts in French sounded like ice.

It was a sound-track of explorations in sound in the night as I read Russian literature into the night.

It got me up for 8 o’clock classes to the sound of “1230, the new WCOL” out of Columbus with the fresh voiced morning deejay announcing “a memory” and Paul and Paula singing, “Hey Hey Paula.” In the wee hours I might hear Charlie Greer on MusicRadio WABC 77, with is 20-record playlist.

But the radio station that thrust me into the future that got me going morning and night blown by wind from (then) snowy Canada from Windsor, Ontario, outside the Motor City, was the king of them all.

“The Big 8”

CKLW

Or to paraphrase the jingle phoenetically, “theAHH BIGGGGG 8! CKLLLLLL DOUBLE UUUU DEEETROIT-WINDSOR”

That played the Soul Sound big beat out of Detroit and its 50,000 watts blasting the THE HITS, THE NEW SOUNDS, AND a constant stream of music to drive you through that term paper, English assignment, or philosophy analysis, from the Canadian Border to New Orleans.

I was reminded of this great station, now sadly a talk radio format, with the New York Times obituary today of the Music Director of this station, a woman named Rosalie Trombly from the early 1960s through 1982 picked the records played on the Big 8. She was renowned for picking future hits and working them into the CKLW playlists. I heard the great sounds of soul for the first time on CKLW, The Temptations, The Four Tops, groups whose records sounded like hits in the first 10 seconds, “Sugar Pie Honey Bunch” and the never-to-be forgotten first 5 seconds of “Satisfaction”.

Ms. Trombley knew a hit when she heard it.

That was the incredible fascination of The Big 8: you heard new hits and the picks to click. It drove you to the new and made legends of Soul Music in the 60s and the English Sound.

Now today, radio is not the same. It is syndicated, talk oriented. But Sirius Satellite radio is bringing it back.

The CKLW much more music format with limited deejay talk (often over the record intro) just picked the tempo of the lonely night in the dorm or fraternity room, typing on a typewriter . (Today’s student you do not know how lucky you are not having to write papers on a typewriter, with having to leave 2 days to type the finished paper over.)

Sirius Sattelite radio with its Channel 72 50s Gold, 73- 60s Gold 74- BB King Bluesville duplicates that non-stop music format that CKLW pioneered.

CKLW when I was driving back from a football or basketball road game broadcast, kept you awake roaring down I-75 or back to Columbus from Pittsburgh.

It was fresh and nostalgic and rocking all the time for you.

Today the horror of syndicated radio that lets local station owners everywhere sound the same, (with the exception of WVOX “the BIG 1460” here in Westchester, (where I broadcast Tuesdays for the most exciting 10 minutes of Westchester news on the radio 7:50 to 8:00 AM), has eliminated that driving through different sounds and concerns around the country. Not to mention defocusing citizens living in those towns on what is happening in their local governments.

I applaud the podcasts and the efforts of websites to focus on local issues.

They are the journalists filling the lack of local coverage.

Websites and podcasts and zoom casts are coming on, while print, and commercial journalistic websites are failing because they are not getting into the local issues or printing and publishing the facts that must be told for persons to understand what is happening to them.

Back in those CKLW days the stations had local newscasts. (They did not pick up the network radio newscasts, often poorly scripted and unclear today.( All news stations do not explain the issues and waste 10 minutes an hour on weather and traffic without helicopter aerial checks which were far more accurate in the past).

I miss the old. But the very fact you have a person writing on a site such as this means there is hope for media. Hope for better coverage in the future.

And more innovative website programming.

We need it.