WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. December 13, 2021:

The new covid positives in persons tested through Friday are spreading so rapidly, the daily total will equal or surpass horridly by far the 1,100 new cases a day the county experienced in the first weeks of covid in

The present rate of exponential growth, WPCNR projects , will by far surpass the top figure reached by the county in the first wave of covid in May of 2020. or more new positives Westchester experienced at the height of the first covid battle

Last week from December 6 through Friday, December 10, IN 6 DAYS new covid infections approached 3,000 cases at 2,548, with Saturday’s infections expected tonight.395 on December 6, 366 on Pearl Harbor Day; then the shocker, 444 on December 8, and then, 497 on December 9 and 459 on December 10.

The 2,548 new cases hit highs not seen since last March 28, 2021 when Westchester hit 459; and early we Westchester recorded 584 on March 31, when vaccines were starting to stop the 2nd wave in April.

Westchester now is on track for over 6,582, based on the 2,438 new infections sufferers in 6 days last week. Those 2,438 were infected by most of the 907 newly infected Westchesterites two weeks prior during the week of November 20 to 27, the first victims of the Thanksgiving three day holiday dividing the 2,438 figure by 907 produces an infection rate of 2.8 showing every person infected two weeks ago spread the disease to close to 3 persons.

Not all persons get sick immediately the infections occur over 10 to 14 days. If you multiply 907 by three persons this shows the infections grew to the figure of last week, 2,438.

If the 2,438 spread the disease at the same rate this produces 6,582 new infections by Christmas.

The most covids Westchester ever had was on March 25, 2020: 1,300.

In two weeks this chilling spread rate of the last two weeks fueled by new socialization since Thanksgiving, and community events, and socializing without masks, and positive thinking that the recovery is here, or maybe the omicron variant rampant infection ability is on projection to increase infections 5 times more than the worst infection day ever.

The effect on hospitalizations cannot be known until we get a handle on what this week’s hospitalization rate in Westchester County.

A week ago Westchester had 84 hospitalizations, the county declared a prestate of emergency, not making any moves to mask or close anything, but threatening it was coming if we hit 100 hosptlaztions.

The 907 new infections two weeks ago resulted in 84 or 9.3% of new covid sufferers in Westchester being hospitalized. Officials were optimistic the county was controlling the disease better and hospitalizations going up but not at a rapid rate.

The possibly 6, 582 infections if the number needing hospitalized stays at 9.3%, those infected two weeks ago would have had 100 hospitalizations if the hospitalization goes up 11%; 125, if the hospitalizing rate hits 14%; 150 hospitalizations if 16% of the 907 needed hospitalization and 200 hospitalizations if the hospitalized are just 22% of the 907 total.

The total 6,582 new covid cases by Christmas at the current low 9.3% rate of hospitalization would produce 612 hosptializations by January 7 around the county.

It is imperative this spread rate be stopped and infections go down dramatically person to person and people get vaccinated now who are not vaccinated.

Currently Westchester County has 708,909 persons of its 1.4 million population fully vaccinated and 93% of the population over 18 with one dose. Those 224,811 who only have one dose need to get those shots and parents of children under 12 but not under 5 need to get your children vaccinated to keep the schools open.

Now. The current spread is about to explode in new infections.

There is no magic formula, just baseball statistics.

Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin reminded all of

westchester that beginning today there is a new indoor mask requirement in New York State.On December 10, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

In all public spaces that do not have vaccine requirements, any person, past their second birthday and medically able to tolerate a face covering, must wear an appropriate mask while in any indoor place, regardless of vaccination status.

This action is designed to address the winter surge comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise statewide and is in alignment with the CDC’s recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission.

The measure will remain in effect through January 15, 2022 at which time the State will evaluate next steps.The requirement applies to all non-private residences, including office spaces.

If the office does not require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry, everyone must wear masks at all times regardless of vaccination status except when eating, drinking, or alone in an enclosed room.

Patrons of eating and drinking establishments can remove their masks only while they are actively eating or drinking, at which time appropriate social distancing measures, proper air ventilation, and filtration methods are highly recommended.