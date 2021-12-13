COUNTY EXECUTIVE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID. SYMPTOMS “MILD”

Hits: 14



The Westchester County Department of Communications at 2 PM released this statement:

“Earlier today, Westchester County Executive George Latimer tested positive for COVID-19.

The County Executive sought out a test after hearing that he was exposed at a community event.

The County Executive is home in isolation, and is continuing to carry out the work of the Government from his residence.

He is grateful his symptoms are mild thanks to his COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Earlier this morning, the Department announced Mr. Latimer had postponed his scheduled usual Monday briefing on Covid without explanation.