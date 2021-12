EXCLUSIVE! TONIGHT AT 8 ON “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD” ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG YOU’VE GOT THE CRUSADER FOR TRUTH JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY

Hits: 9

DAN SEIDEL ON THE RIDGEWAY SALE ENDING 11 YEAR LEGAL BATTLE

THE FASNY BATTLE IS ALL OVER

WHAT HAPPENED?

WHAT’S AHEAD?

WHAT’S THE IMPACT?

WHAT SHOULD WHITE PLAINS DO NEXT?

WHAT DEVELOPERS SHOULD DO NEXT?

HOW DEVELOPERS CAN DEVELOP SUCCESSFULLY IN WHITE PLAINS

ZOOM WITH DAN SEIDEL WHO WITH CLAUDIA JAFFE SUCCESSFULLY FOUGHT THE FASNY SCHOOL PROJECT FOR 11 YEARS AND WON –TALK INSIDE BASEBALL WITH MR. SEIDEL, INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BAILEY ON FIOS CHANEL 45 COUNTYWIDE AND OPTIMUM CH 76. FOR BEST VIDEO AND AUDIO PEOPLE TO BE HEARD SHOULD BE WATCHED ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG FOR THE DIRECT FEED