WPCNR COVID MONITOR. From the NY State Covid Tracker. Observations by John F. Bailey. December 2, 2021:

THE 4-DAY Thanksgiving holiday began a new surge of covid cases that appeared Tuesday November 30.

Today Thursday, the state Covid tracker routinely has the results of new cases the previous day. They are currently 48 hours behind in reporting., which this reporter never recalls happening before. Hopefully this will be corrected by Friday which should report Wednesday and Thursday results to see whether this 4-day holiday has caused a surge

The confluence of Thanksgiving and this holiday week of celebration, office parties and travel may be starting a trend of new cases in the county as it did last year at this time.

Last week, Westchester at this time in the Tuesday, November 23 through Tuesday November 30 averaged 164 new positive covid cases a day.

Tuesday, November 30, 9,872 persons were tested and 3.2% tested positive 311, 164 more than Monday when Westchester had 179, acompared to last week’s average 2.7% a day positive rate. The average tests daily last week were 6,078 a day for 9 days.

The 7 MidHudson region counties including Westchester totaled 1,079 Tuesday, compared to 638 on Monday, a 69% increase in 24 hours.

The numbers that chill me are the health disaster unfolding in Nassau and Suffolk Counties on Long Island.

The two counties on Long Island had 1,969 positive cases virtually DOUBLE the cases the counties Monday. Nassau and Suffolk Counties reported 1,068 case Monday. That is 85% new positives in 24 hours. The hospitals on Long Island, according to WCBS radio Sunday announced they had no capacity problems and would not limit elective surgeries as Governor Hochul’s Emergency Executive Order said.

The 9 counties now have lead New York City in new cases for 15 of the last 20 days.