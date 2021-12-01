All’s well that ends well and Builds Back Smarter: GEDNEY ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT

December 1, 2021





Dear Neighbors,



The long FASNY saga is finally over. We received news yesterday that FASNY has sold the entire property to Farrell Building Company, a residential developer from Long Island.



It has been over 10 years since FASNY purchased the former country club and announced plans for a regional school complex. Locating such a facility in the middle of a residential neighborhood with limited accessibility to regional roads was always a bad idea. The effort to defend our neighborhood against this plan required significant financial costs and time-consuming hours. Numerous committees of neighborhood residents were formed to evaluate all aspects of the FASNY proposal. Countless public hearings were attended by vast numbers of the community as well as numerous e-mails and letters sent to our elected officials.



I would like to thank the Gedney Association Board members during this period who gave their time so generously to this effort and the majority of White Plains neighborhood associations who supported our position, as well as the over 2,000 residents of the City who signed the petition rejecting the FASNY proposal. Lastly, I want to thank former Common Council Members Milagros Lecuona and Dennis Krolian who, despite enormous outside pressure, maintained their independence and supported preserving the integrity of the Gedney Farms neighborhood.



We look forward to hearing from the Farrell Building Company. We expect that the property will be developed pursuant to the existing zoning which permits detached single-family homes on 30,000 square foot lots. Further, any development should be compatible with the existing historic character of the neighborhood while preserving as much open space and natural features for this designated environmentally sensitive site.



Best Wishes for the Holiday Season.



John E. Sheehan

President