THE WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER ANNOUNCED THURSDAY NEW PROCEDURES ON ADMINISTERING THE Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital Mondays-Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and parents/guardians can schedule an appointment online at Am-I-Eligible.COVID19Vaccine.Health.NY.gov. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children and a child's proof of age is required.
