THE JOHN BAILEY “WHITE PLAINS REPORT” ON WVOX 1460 AM ON “DENNIS AND TONNY’S GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER PROGRAM.” COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT OF TODAY’S COMMENTARY

“THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY CENTER COVID VACCINATION SITE IS CLOSING AFTER THURSDAY, WITH VACCINATIONS FOR CHILDREN FROM 5 TO 12 BEING MOVED TO THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER. WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ANNOUNCED THE CLOSING YESTERDAY

“THE WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER WEBSITE REPORTS THIS MORNING COVID-19 VACCINATIONS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT TO CHILDREN AGES 5- 11 EVERY TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY (EXCEPT THANKSGIVING), FROM 3:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. IN THE TAYLOR CONFERENCE CENTER, LOCATED ON THE VALHALLA CAMPUS.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ANNOUNCED THE COUNTY CENTER CLOSING YESTERDAY AND SAID DETAILS WOULD BE AVAILABLE ON THE HTTPS://HEALTH.WESTCHESTERGOV.COM/ WEBSITE.

” YOU MAY CALL THE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AT 995- 7425, 995-7425 TO FIND LOCATIONS OF VACCINATION SITES WHERE THE 5 TO 11 COVID VACCINE IS BEING ADMINISTERED AND 12 AND OVER COVID VACCINATIONS AND BOOSTERS ARE AVAILABLE. THE YONKERS ARMORY LOCATION WILL BE REOPENED BY THE STATE FOR COVID VACCINATIONS AS WELL TO REPLACE APPARENTLY THE COUNTY CENTER LOCATION.

ONE WHITE PLAINS PRESENTS ITS DRAFT VISION OF MASTER PLAN THURSDAY

THE CITY WILL PRESENT A PUBLIC WORKSHOP AT WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER THURSDAY AT 7 PM BY PRESENTING THE DRAFT VISION STATEMENT FOR ITS NEW COMPREHSENSIVE PLAN BASED ON PREVIOUS PUBLIC PRESENTATIONS, I BELIEVE THERE HAVE BEEN ABOUT 15 OF THOSE. PLANNING GOALS AND THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET YOUR PUBLIC FEEDBACK AT INTERACTIVE OPEN HOUSE STATIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE.

VISIT WWW.ONEWHITEPLAINS.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROCESS AND TO TAKE THE VISION SURVEY. STILL HAVE QUESTIONS? PLEASE CONTACT US AT ONEWP@WHITEPLAINSNY.GOV.

“THE WHITE PLAINS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

IS MAKING $300,000 IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) AVAILABLE TO ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES. UP TO $10,000 IN ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE TO COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES IN WHITE PLAINS WITH FIVE OR FEWER EMPLOYEES (INCLUDING THE OWNER(S)). GRANT FUNDS ARE INTENDED TO SUPPORT MICROENTERPRISES’ ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

THE ONLINE PRE-APPLICATION OPENED YESTERDAY AND CAN BE ACCESSED AT: CITYOFWHITEPLAINS.COM/GTB. SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS UNTIL DECEMBER 17, 2021.

I STILL DO NOT UNDERSTAND WITH COVID SPREADING IN THE 9 COUNTIES AROUND NEW YORK CITY, WHY YOU WOULD CLOSE THE COUNTY CENTER THE EASIAST SITE TO GET TO YOU CAN TAKE TRAINS TO WHITE PLAINS AND WALK TO THE COUNTY CENTER.

WE POSSIBLY FACE A FASTER SPREADING OF COVID CASES BECAUSE THANKSGIVING TRAVEL AND THANKSGIVING FESTIVITIES START NEXT WEEK. BE CAREFUL IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED AND YOUR UNDER 12’S ARE NOT VACCINATED.

THIS IS SIGNIFICANT BECAUSE WESTCHESTER COUNTY NEW CASES REACHED THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF NEW CASES IN 6 WEEKS DATING BACK TO OCTOBER 3. LAST WEEK NOVEMBER 7 TO 13, 751 NEW CASES, A RATE OF 107 NEW PERSONS A DAY CAME DOWN WITH COVID A.

ON SUNDAY THE 14TH, 24 HOURS AGO, THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 14 BEGAN WITH 123 NEW CASES OF COVID IN THE COUNTY ON ONLY 4,516 TESTS IN THE COUNTY.

IN THE LAST SIX WEEKS IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY THERE WERE AN AVERAGE 610 NEW INFECTIONS A WEEK, THAT’S 87 A DAY.

AS THANKSGIVING UNFOLDS DEPENDING ON YOUR SOCIAL PLANS, TRAVEL IN THE METROPOLITAN AREA AND TO THE METROPOLITAN NEW YORK AREA PUTS YOU IN COVID RISK:

THE PACE OF NEWLY COVID POSITIVE PERSONS SPREADING THE DISEASE (IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY) APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN SLOWED BY VACCINATIONS AND BEHAVIOR TO A ROUGH NUMBER OF 25% OF NEW CASES INFECTING 25% MORE PEOPLE 3 WEEKS LATER (AFTER THE 10 TO 14 DAY INCUBATION PERIOD FOR THE DISEASE). USING THIS VERY ROUGH CALCULATION, THE 751 NEW PERSONS INFECTED THIS PAST WEEK, MAY INFECT 187 NEW PERSONS IN 2 WEEKS.

THE DAILY STATISTICS FOR THE LAST WEEK SHOW THE 9 SUBURBAN COUNTIES SURROUNDING NEW YORK CITY 5 BOROUGHS, HAVING MORE NEW CASES THAN THE FIVE NYC BOROUGHS PUT TOGETHER, 945 CASES IN THE SUBURBAN 9 COUNTIES TO 832 FOR THE 5 BOROUGHS.

SUFFOLK COUNTY SATURDAY HAD 317 NEW CASES. NASSAU COUNTY, 229. THOSE COUNTIES HAVE BEEN AVERAGING CLOSE TO 500 TO 700 CASES A DAY, THE LAST TWO WEEKS.

IN CONTRAST THE MID-HUDSON REGION IS SHOWING MORE INFECTIONS, TOO. WESTCHESTER HAD 92 NEW CASES SATURDAY, ORANGE COUNTY, 119, PUTNAM, 10, DUTCHESS COUNTY 58, ULSTER, 40, SULLIVAN,30. THE TOTAL FOR THE 9 SUBURBAN COUNTIES: 945 IN THREE OF THE LAST 4 DAYS, THE 9 SUBURBAN COUNTIES AROUND NEW YORK CITY HAVE HAD MORE INFECTIONS THAN THE FIVE BOROUGHS.

BE CAREFUL OUT THERE.”