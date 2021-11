GOVERNOR HOCHUL: WE ARE UP

Hits: 26

THE LATEST ON THE NUMBERS

THIS WEEK’S COVID TRENDS. As of November 16, 2021, there are 2,102 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19. Our 7-day percentage positivity average was 3.47%, which is up from 2.78% last week.

Per the CDC as of November 17, 2021, 89.3% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose. So far, 28,627,601 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 95,434 doses were administered over the past 24 hours.

Photo of the Day: Yesterday, I visited the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo to deliver my weekly COVID briefing (Photo by Mike Groll)