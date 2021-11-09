Hits: 9
On November 9–10, 1938 in Nazi Germany and its occupied territory, at least 30,000 Jewish men were rounded up and taken to concentration camps. Synagogues, Jewish homes, businesses and cemeteries were vandalized and desecrated. Shattered glass littered the streets. This became known as Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, also known as the November Pogroms.
Commemorate Kristallnacht at these events:
|Please join us in standing against antisemitism and all forms of hate at the world premiere of A Tree of Life at the DOC NYC film festival in New York City. Participants from the film will be joining for a Q&A panel after each screening, one of whom will be sounding the shofar.
For more information and to register, visit DOC NYC
|Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center hhrecny.org