LAST WEEK FOR RESTAURANT WEEK IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Hits: 19
|ALL THIS WEEK THROUGH Sunday, November 14
The bi-annual Hudson Valley Restaurant Week returns for the fall 2021 season. Participating restaurants offer three-course lunch and/or dinner menus for $25.95 and $35.95 respectively (beverage, tax and tip not included). Make your reservations now!
Participating White Plains BID businesses:
|La Bocca Ristorante8 Church Street, (914) 948-3281• Learn more.
The Melting Pot30 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 993-6358• Learn more and view menu.
|Morton’s The Steakhouse5 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 683-6101• View Menu.
Mulino’s of Westchester99 Court Street, (914) 761-1818• Learn more and view menu.