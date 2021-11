JOHN BAILEY’S WHITE PLAINS REPORT THIS MORNING AS HEARD ON WVOX 1460 “GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” WITH DENNIS AND TONNY–COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT

Hits: 6

JOHN BAILEY THE CITIZENETREPORTER

IN HIS 7TH YEAR OF TUESDAY MORNING LIVE REPORTS

ON WVOX 1460 TUESDAYS, 7:50 A.M.

“GOOD MORNING, WESTCHESTER AND DENNIS AND TONNY.

THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS HOLDS ITS ANNUAL VETERANS DAY CEREMONY THURSDAY NOVEMBER 11. THE CEREMONY WILL BE OUTDOORS ON CITY HALL STEPS, 255 MAIN STREET, 10:30 AM. THE CITY HAS HOSTED THIS CEREMONY, IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE MAYOR’S VETERANS COMMITTEE FOR 20 YEARS TO THANK AND HONOR ALL WHO HAVE SERVED, LIVING OR DECEASED, PARTICULARLY THE LIVING VETERANS AMONG US.

“THE EVENT WILL FEATURE RECOLLECTIONS AND INSIGHTS, COMENTS AND PARTICIPATION FROM COMMUNITY PARTICIPANTS,:WHITE PLAINS BOY SCOUTS AND GIRL SCOUTS WHO WILL LEAD THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND GIVE POETRY READINGS. A WHITE PLAINS HONOR GUARD OF THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS WILL PARTICIPATE.

“THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS WILL ONCE AGAIN FLY THE LARGE AMERICAN FLAG ACROSS MAIN STREET HONORING THE VETERANS.

DENNIS I HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN EXACTLY WHAT OUR VETERANS AND THOSE SERVING IN THE ARMED FORCES TODAY ARE SERVING FOR MONDAY

“I SAT IN ON AN INTERVIEW ON WHITE PLAINS TELEVISION MONDAY WITH WPTV PERSONALITY JOHN VORPERIAN WHO HAD AS HIS GUEST, FROM NEBRASKA RETIRED U.S. SENATOR BEN NELSON OF NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR FROM 2001-2013. HE IS AUTHOR OF THE BOOK THE DEATH OF THE SENATE JUST OUT, WHO WAS THE ARCHITECT OF THE REPUBLICAN TAX CUT DURING THE GEORGE W. BUSH ADMINISTRATION .

“THE SENATOR MADE INTERESTING OBSERVATIONS ON THE STATE OF GOVERNING TODAY IN THE SENATE AND THE SENATE OF HIS DAY. YOU CAN SEE THAT INTERVIEW WITH MR. VORPERIAN AND SENATOR NELSON AT 9 PM FRIDAY ON JOHN VORPERIAN’S BEYOND THE GAME PROGRAM ON WPTV AT WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG.

SENATOR NELSON SAID BACK THEN IN 2005 COMMITTEES IN THE SENATE WERE NOT PLACES WERE DEALS WERE BROKEN OR KILLED IN COMMITTEE.

THE ATTITUDE WAS “TO LOOK FOR A WAY TO DO IT AND GETTING FROM A NO TO A YES BECAUSE THE ATTITUDE WAS: SOMETHING HAD TO DONE FOR THE PEOPLE.”

“ SOMETIMES HE SAID ‘A DIFFICULT ISSUE COMES INTO PLAY AND PART OF THE DEAL IS TRUST AMONG EACH OTHER THERE IS NO ART OF THE DEAL. THERE HAS TO BE TRUST.

HE SAID THE FILIBUSTER IN THOSE DAYS WAS AN OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS THE SENATE FROM THE FLOOR TO AIR OUT SENATORS’ EARNEST VIEWS ON THE SUBJECT. HE WAS AGAINST LIMITING THE FILLIBUSTER. “THEY OUGHT TO BE OUT ON THE FLOOR EXPRESSING THEIR VIEWS, HE SAID,,”ELIMINATING THE FILLIBUSTER SMELLS LIKE OBSTRUCTIONISM.”

“ON SELECTING JUDGES, WHEN HE WAS GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA, HE APPONTED JUDGES WHO KNEW THE LAW, AND HE DID NOT CARE ABOUT WHETHER THEY WERE LIBERAL OR CONSERVATIVE. HE WANTED JUSTICES WHO KNEW THE LAW.

HE SAID HIS COMMITTEE OF 14 WOULD MEET BY THEMSELVES TO EXPLORE DIFFERENT APPROACHES AND EACH MEMBER OF THE COMMITTEE TRUSTED EACH OTHER TO DO WHAT THEY SAID THEY WOULD DO IN PRIVATE DISCUSSIONS. HE SAID THE MAIN GOAL IN THE SENATE USED TO BE NOT TO OBSTRUCT.

HE SAID HE USED TO LOOK FOR MEASURES THAT WOULD HELP ALL THE PEOPLE OF NEBRASKA

THE MOST ENLIGHTENING THING THE SENATOR SAID WAS THAT THE THING THAT MATTERS MOST TO PEOPLE IS THEIR PROPERTY.

“THEY WANT TO PROTECT THEIR PROPERTY. HE OBSERVED THAT THE MAJORITY OF ALL LITIGATION AND LEGISLATION INVOLVES PROPERTY DISPUTES. HE SAID THAT A GOOD JUDGE OR LEGISLATOR HAS TO KEEP IN MIND HOW IMPORTANT PROPERTY AND LOSS OF IT IS AND SHOULD MOITIVATE THE CRAFTING OF FAIR LEGISLATION.

I GAINED A LOT OF RESPECT FOR SENATORS AFTER SITTING IN ON THIS INTERVIEW WITH THE MAN WHO BROKERED THE 1.425 BILLION COMPROMISE IN THE BUSH TAX CUT LEGISLATION—VERY SIMILAR TO LAST WEEK’S DEAL ON THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL.

THE MID-HUDSON REGION OF DUTCHESS, ORANGE, PUTNAM, ROCKLAND, SULLIVAN, ULSTER AND WESTCHESTER COUNTIES AND NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES IS ONLY 100 NEW CASES BEHIND WITH ALL NEW INFECTIONS IN THE 5 BOROUGHS OF NEW YORK CITY, THIS IS A PROVOCATIVE SURGE IN NEW CASES THURSDAY.

LAST THURSDAY, THE NUMBER OF 930 NEW CASES IN THE 9 COUNTIES IN THE MID-HUDSON REGION AND NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES ON ONE DAY,SURPASSED THE 893 NEW CASES IN ALL 5 BOROUGHS OF NEW YORK CITY

SATURDAY THE 9 COUNTIES DID NOT EXCEED NEW YORK CITY NEW INFECTIONS. WESTCHESTER DROPPED TO 83. WESTCHESTER WAS PASSED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE THIRD WAVE OF COVID (BEGINNING IN JULY) WITH ORANGE COUNTY REPORTING 101 NEW CASES, ROCKLAND COUNTY REPORTING 81. DUTCHESS CLOSE BEHIND AT 64 NEW CASES. THAT IS SHARP GROWTH OVER THE LAST 4 DAYS.

THE SHARP UPWARD TREND IN THE NORTHERN MOST COUNTIES OF THE MID-HUDSON REGION, MEANS A POSSIBLE STRONG SURGE IN NEW CASES IN THOSE COUNTIES PLUS NASSAU AND SUFFOLK WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS

. COMBINE THAT WITH THE NUMBERS OF CASES IN NASSAU AND SUFFOLK, 535 AND THE 9 COUNTIES SURROUNDING NYC HAD 774 NEW CASES FRIDAY, JUST 114 BEHIND NYC

SUNDAY THE NEW MID-HUDSON COUNTIES INFECTIONS HIT 253, WITH WESTCHESTER HAVING 74, ORANGE,75, AND ADD IN 427 INFECTIONS IN NASSAU SUFFOLK AND THE 9 COUNTIES AROUND NEW YORK CITY HAVE 680 NEW INFECTIONS SUNDAY, ONLY 106 BEHIND NEW YORK CITY.

THIS MEANS THAT THE MID-HUDSON REGION, ONCE WAY BELOW NEW YORK CITY IN NEW INFECTIONS IS WITHITHIN A 100 OF NYC INFECTIONS TOTAL THE LAST 4 DAYS, THURSDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WITH OUR 9 COUNTIES AVERAGING 774 NEW INFECTIONS A DAY – 1,684 NEW INFECTIONS WITH NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES REELING WITH NEW INFECTIONS.. THIS IS NOT GOOD. PEOPLE ARE RELAXING THEIR GUARD AGAINST COVID AND IT IS SHOWING. TOURISTS STREAMING INTO THE NEW YORK AREA SHOULD WEAR MASKS FOR THEIR OWN PROTECTION. JUST A TIP

STEPINAC HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ARE SLEEPING OUTSIDE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

235 STEPINAC STUDENTS WILL SLEEP IN CARDBOARD BOXES, ORGANIZED BY STEPINAC’S CAMPUS MINISTRY TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE HOMELESS AND GAIN UNDERSTANDING OF THE PERSONAL CHALLENGES THAT HOMELESS FACE. THEE STUDENTS EXPECT TO RAISE OVER A QUARTER MILLION DOLLARS AT $100 SPONSORSHIPS FOR EACH STUDENT SLEEPING OUT. FUNDS WILL HELP THE UNSHELTERED HOMELESS IN WESTCHESTER COMMUNITIES AND NEW YORK CITY.

IT IS ONE MORE EXAMPLE OF HOW DEDICATED STEPINAC IS TO SUPPORTING NEEDY CAUSES IN THE CITY. THEIR RECENT COAT DRIVE WAS HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL.”

THAT’S IT THIS MORNING FROM WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA”