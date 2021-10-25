GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN REGION NEXT TWO DAYS:HEAVY RAINS, FLOODING FORECAST

Hits: 17

WPCNR BULLETIN. From Governor Hochul’s Press Office. October 25, 2021 9 PM EDT:

National Weather Service Predicting Significant Rainfall Over Next Two Days in Capital Region, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Southern Tier Regions

Governor Urges New Yorkers to Exercise Caution Ahead of Tuesday Morning Commute and Plan Ahead for Inclement Weather and Hazardous Travel Conditions

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency on Monday evening ahead of predicted heavy rainfall expected to impact areas in the Capital Region, Long Island, New York City, Mid-Hudson and Southern Tier regions beginning late Monday evening through Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of four or more inches may impact these regions with several areas expected to see more than one inch of rain per hour, creating the potential for flash flooding.



The Declaration covers Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Kings, Montgomery, Nassau, New York, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster, Westchester, and contiguous counties.

“I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall,” Governor Hochul said. “I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning.”



The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch which is currently in effect for the several regions through Tuesday afternoon. For a complete listing of weather advisories in your area, visit your area’s National Weather Service website.