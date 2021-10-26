Hits: 0

WPCNR WIRED. By John F. Bailey. October 26, 2021:

“TEN DIGIT DIALING” is in effect 48 hours after it was supposed to come. Neither Verizon or Optimum or AT&T has given an explanation as to the delay.

However you make a phone call this morning, as I did to WVOX Radio 1460 for my morning report at 7:45 A.M. and you do not dial 914 before the number you will get a recorded message saying “Your call cannot be completed as dialed please check the number and dial it again.”

Since I knew this procedure was supposed to be in effect after Saturday midnight, I redialed WVOX with the area code and Richard Littlejohn answered “WVOX”.

So if you get the cryptic message I got when you just dial the usual 7 diget number that’s why!

Dial responsibly.!

The service was quietly announced with no real reminders or alerts explaining the delay the last 48 hours.