TEN DIGIT LOCAL CALL DIALING IS LIVE THIS MORNING AS DAWN BREAKS 48 HOURS LATE. (YOUR TELEPHONE IS NOT OUT OF ORDER) YOU MUST DIAL AREA CODE 914, OR 845 OR 516 TO MAKE A LOCAL CALL IN WESTCHESTER, ROCKLAND, AND NASSAU-SUFFOLK.

WPCNR WIRED. By John F. Bailey. October 26, 2021:

“TEN DIGIT DIALING” is in effect 48 hours after it was supposed to come. Neither Verizon or Optimum or AT&T has given an explanation as to the delay.

However you make a phone call this morning, as I did to WVOX Radio 1460 for my morning report at 7:45 A.M. and you do not dial 914 before the number you will get a recorded message saying “Your call cannot be completed as dialed please check the number and dial it again.”

Since I knew this procedure was supposed to be in effect after Saturday midnight, I redialed WVOX with the area code and Richard Littlejohn answered “WVOX”.

So if you get the cryptic message I got when you just dial the usual 7 diget number that’s why!

Dial responsibly.!

The service was quietly announced with no real reminders or alerts explaining the delay the last 48 hours.

