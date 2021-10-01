GEDNEY ASSOCIATION and WPCNA PRESENTS PRIORITIES IN “VISION STATEMENT” THE CITY SHOULD CONSIDER IN DEVELOPING NEW COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

Hits: 15
WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From the Gedney Association. October 1, 2021:
The most important issue on the current calendar is the beginning of the update to the Comprehensive Plan. The City has started the process that will take place over the next year. The Gedney Board along with the Council of Neighborhood Associations (WPCNA) are seeking refinements to the process that we believe will result in a greater number of residents being more directly involved. We hope to have a questionnaire for the residents of Gedney Farms soon.
In the meantime, outlined below is the preliminary Vision Statement of the Board. We ask for your input on this and any other recommendations you may have. Please email the Gedney Association at info@gedneyfarms.net with your input.
Regards,
John E. Sheehan
President
Gedney Farms Vision Statement:
Pertaining to Gedney Farms
- Preservation of Low-density single-family zoning
- Preservation of historic character of Gedney Farms
- Encourage Open Space Preservation
- Protection of Area Watercourses & Wetlands
- Reduce Cut-through traffic
- Preserve R-30 single family zoning on golf course properties
Pertaining to South End of City
- Protect low-density single-family zoning
- Prohibit Cut-through traffic on local streets
- Prohibit Multi-family apartments on existing or former low-density office parks
- Limit retail to community related needs and limit to existing local retail centers
- Maintain requisite fire and police services and consider future needs
Pertaining to City-Wide Issues
- Protect the delicate balance between Downtown and surrounding single-family neighborhoods
- Return to lower height restrictions of residential and office properties in Downtown zoning
- Limit multi-family housing to downtown
- Evaluate the decreasing role of retail development downtown
- Evaluate the decline and changes of the office market downtown
- Study the limits of new development due to limitations on sewer capacity, traffic congestion, school capacity and parkland and other facilities and services