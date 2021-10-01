GEDNEY ASSOCIATION and WPCNA PRESENTS PRIORITIES IN “VISION STATEMENT” THE CITY SHOULD CONSIDER IN DEVELOPING NEW COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

Hits: 15

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From the Gedney Association. October 1, 2021:





The most important issue on the current calendar is the beginning of the update to the Comprehensive Plan. The City has started the process that will take place over the next year. The Gedney Board along with the Council of Neighborhood Associations (WPCNA) are seeking refinements to the process that we believe will result in a greater number of residents being more directly involved. We hope to have a questionnaire for the residents of Gedney Farms soon.



In the meantime, outlined below is the preliminary Vision Statement of the Board. We ask for your input on this and any other recommendations you may have. Please email the Gedney Association at info@gedneyfarms.net with your input.



Regards,



John E. Sheehan

President





Gedney Farms Vision Statement:



Pertaining to Gedney Farms

Preservation of Low-density single-family zoning

Preservation of historic character of Gedney Farms

Encourage Open Space Preservation

Protection of Area Watercourses & Wetlands

Reduce Cut-through traffic

Preserve R-30 single family zoning on golf course properties

Pertaining to South End of City

Protect low-density single-family zoning

Prohibit Cut-through traffic on local streets

Prohibit Multi-family apartments on existing or former low-density office parks

Limit retail to community related needs and limit to existing local retail centers

Maintain requisite fire and police services and consider future needs

Pertaining to City-Wide Issues