JOHN BAILEY’S WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON WVOX 1460’S “DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER–THE TRANSCRIPT

JOHN BAILEY, THE CITIZENETREPORTER

APPEARS WEEKLY TUESDAY MORNINGS 7:50 TO 8 AM

The Dennis and Tonny Good Morning Westchester program

IT WAS THE LAST OFFICIAL DAY OF SUMMER MONDAY, THE END OF LABOR DAY WEEKEND AND IT WAS BEAUTIFUL. PLAYLAND OFFICIALLY CLOSED AND HAD TWO GOOD WEATHER DAYS WHICH SHOULD PERHAPS PUSH ATTENDANCE FOR THE PARK UP CLOSE TO 300,000. THIS WILL PUT PRESSURE ON THE COUNTY TO CONSIDER LIBERALIZING THE CURRENT COUNTY VISION FOR THE PARK.

IF YOU CALL STANDARD AMUSEMENTS WANTED TO ADD MORE RIDES AND EXPAND OPERATIONS OF THE PARK ALL YEAR ROUND WITH THE ADDITION OF A CATERING FACILITY AND MORE RESTAURANTS ON THE BOARDWALK. WELL THAT WAS OPPOSED BY COUJTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER LEADING TO THE BANKRUPTCY JUDGE TO TELL THE COUNTY AND STANDARD AMUSEMENTS TO RENEGOTIATE.

WELL THE SAME SITUATION NOW REMAINS IN EFFECT; WILL STANDARD IN LIGHT OF THE 300,000 ATTENDANCE AT PLAYLAND—RENEW ITS VISION TO EXPAND PLAYLAND TO BRING IN THEIR ELIXIR OF YEAR ROUND OPERATION WITH MORE RESTAURANTS. THIS IS COMPLICATED BY THE USE OF THE BOARDWALK BY THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM WHICH HAS TURNED INTO A FEEL GOOD WHITE ELEPHANT WITH NO APPRECIABLE GROWTH SINCE ITS INCEPTION IN THE LAST YEAR OF THE ASTORINO ADMINISTRATION.

STANDARD STILL MAY CONSIDER WALKING AWAY FROM THE DEAL. OR PROPOSE MORE BOARDWALK ATTRACTIONS.

CURRENTLY THE COUNTY IS REDOING THE PLAYLAND POOL. THEY THE COUNTY MIGHT CONSIDER ROOFING THE POOL FACILITY SO IT COULD BE USED YEAR ROUND AND ON RAINY DAYS.

THE BATHHOUSE JUST DOWN FROM THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM WHICH HAS YET TO “MUSEUM” ANYTHING AND WE HAVE BEEN WAITING 5 YEARS FOR THAT TO REALIZE ITS ORIGINAL MISSION.

STANDARD MAY LOOK AT TRYING TO DEVELOP THE AREA AROUND THE EDITH REID SANCTUARY INTO A SWANK ART DECO CATERING FACILITY TO INFUSE REVENUE ALL YEAR ROUND. OR STANDARD MAY DECIDE THERE IS NO POTENTIAL HERE. STANDARD IS SUPPOSED TO TAKE OVER MANAGEMENT OF THE PARK NEXT YEAR

I DROVE THROUGH LARCHMONT AND MAMARONECK YESTERDAY AND SAW PLENTY OF WATER RUINED DEBRIS AWAITING PICK-UP AND WONDER EXACTLY WHAT THE COUNTY CAN DO TO FIX THE MAMARONECK AND SHELDRAKE RIVER PROBLEM. WE AWAIT A STUDY ABOUT WHAT CAN BE DONE.

MEANWHILE WE CAN PERHAPS BRACE FOR MORE RAIN PROBLEMS FROM HURRICANE LARRY PERHAPS BEARING IN ON EASTERN LONG ISLAND IF IT DOES NOT TAKE A MORE WESTERLY DIRECTION.

THIS FLOOD FIX MAY OFF ANOTHER 10 YEARS IN THE FUTURE—AND HOW GOOD IS THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS AT FIXING FLOOD PLAINS JUST AS LOUISIANA. THIS PROBLEM EXISTED 11 YEARS AGO WHEN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY WAS RUNNING THE COUNTY AND THEY DID NOTHING ABOUT IT THEN. A WORK IN PROCESS DESPITE THE FEEL GOOD PRESS CONFERENCES OVER THE LAST WEEKEND.

MEANWHILE, THE COUNTY WAS OUT TO PLAY OVER THE WEEKEND, AND THE COVID NEW CASES CONTINUE TO COME FROM THOSE INFECTED TWO WEEKS AGO CONTINUED TO STAY STEADY AVERAGING 175 NEW CASES A DAY FROM LAST MONDAY TO SUNDAY.

THERE WERE 1,231 NEW CASES OF COVID IN WESTCHESTER IN 6 DAYS WHICH CERTAINLY DO NOT COMPARE TO THE NUMBERS OF LAST JANUARY,BUT THE NEW CASES ARE COMING FROM THOSE INFECTED WITH COVID TWO WEEKS AGO AT A RATE OF 1 NEW CASE INFECTING 1 OTHER PERSON. THAT KEEPS COVID A VERY REAL THREAT. I SAW LITTLE MASKING WHEN I WAS WALKING IN MANOR PARK MONDAY AFTERNOON AND PEOPLE HAVE TO TAKE IT MORE SERIOUSLY.

WHAT CONCERNS ME IS THE NUMBERS OF PERSONS BEING TESTED IS EERILY PARALLEL TO THE NUMBERS TESTED LAST FALL WHEN WE STARTED TO DEVELOP THE SECOND WAVE OF COVID.

ON OCTOBER 31, 2020, 11 MONTHS AGO, 7,400 WERE TESTED AND 149 TESTED POSITIVE , 2% SPREAD RATE OF ONE PERSON INFECTING 2 OTHER PERSONS. ONE MONTH LATER THAT WENT UP 7,706 TESTED AND 178 POSTIVE , 2.3% . BY DECEMBER WE TESTED 12,800 AND 570 TESTED POSITIVE. ON JANUARY 1 2021 1,000 PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE UP GOING UP 10 TIMES IN 3 MONTHS,

THE BIG DIFERENCE BETWEEN THEN AND NOW, THERE WAS NO VACCINE AND PEOPLE ARE NOT GETTING THEIR VACCINATIONS. NOW LOOKING AT SUNDAY’S LATEST FIGURES, 148 OF 4,660 PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE.. TWO WEEKS FROM NOW THE 1,231 NEW POSITIVES WILL TRANSLATE IN AS MUCH AS 1,200 MORE CASES. IF WE CONTINUE TO NOT MASK, SOCIALIZE IN LARGE GROUPS THIS IS NOT GOING TO GO DOWN. VACCINATIONS ARE DOWN.

THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY COMMUNITIES THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2 BEFORE LABOR DAY:

YONKERS HAD 621 NEW CASES, MOUNT VERNON 237, NEW ROCHELLE, 225, AND WHITE PLAINS 122, GREENBURGH, 117, HARRISON 86

THE RYES 74 PORT CHESTER 54, UP NORTH COUNTY YORKTON HAD 123, MOUNT PLEASANT 100, CORTLANDT 66, SOMERS 61, LEWISBORO 48. , THAT’S 1,934 NEW CASES—WHOSE IMPACT ON WHOM THEY CONTACTED BEFORE BEING TESTED POSITIVE…HAS YET TO BE FELT IN POSSIBLE NEW CASES

NOW SPEAKING OF SOCIALIZING—THE WHITE PLAINS FARMERS MARKET OPENS WEDNESDAY WITH A JAZZ CONCERT TOMORROW FREE.