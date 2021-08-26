Hits: 0

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From the NY Coronavirus Tracker. August 26, 2021:

The New York State Coronavirus Tracker reports 215 of 7,318 tested in Westchester yesterday August 25, tested positive for corona virus an infection rate of 2.9%. this marked the fourth consecutive day that Westchester County has stayed at the rate of one person infected with covid spreads the virus to one other person — the rate at which the virus infections do not increase exponentially, according to the Johns Hopkins spread metric.

However the bounce back up to 215 infections will mean 215 infections two weeks from yesterday. Westchester is being more careful but we have to vaccinate and not mingle irresponsibly.

For the record, since Governor Hockel as taken office, the Covid Tracker is now being updated by 6 PM, not 3 PM as was previously the case.

THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY SPREAD RATE SINCE AUGUST 9

August 9: 161 new infections 2.2 positives for every 1 infected on July 26 when there were 74 new infections

August 10: 215 new infections , 2.6 positives for every 1 infected on July 27 when there were 82 new infections

August 11: 228 new infections or 1.7 persons for every 1 infected on July 28 when there were 129 new infections

August 12: 202 new infections or 1.5 persons for every 1 infected on July 29 when there were 140 new infections

August 13: 186 new infections or or 1.0 persons infected for every 1 infected July 30 when there 186 new infections

August 14: 208 new infections or 1.5 persons infected for every 1 infected July 31 when there were 137 new infections

August 15: 146 new infections or 1.5 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug 1 when there were 98 new infections

August 16: 189 new infections or 1.3 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug 2 when there were 147 new infections

August 17: 234 new infections or 1.7 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug 3 , when there 139 new infections

August 18: 243 new infections or 1.3 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug.. 4, when there were 183 new infections

August 19: 232 new infections or 1.5 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug 5 when there were 148 new infections

August 20: 230 new infections or 1.2 persons infected for every 1 infected August 6 when there were 192 new infections

August 21: 151 new infections or 1.1 persons infected for every 1 infected August 7 when there were 134 new infections

August 22: 154 new infections or .90 persons infected for every 1 infected August 8 when there were 168 new infections

August 23: 146 new infections or .90 persons infected for every 1 infected August 9 when there were 161 new infections

AUGUST 24: 176 NEW INFECTIONS or .8 PERSONS INFECTED FOR EVERY 1 INFECTED AUGUST 10 WHEN 215 WERE INFECTED

AUGUST 25: 215 NEW INFECTIONS OR .9 PERSONS INFECTED FOR EVERY 1 INFECTED AUGUST 11 WHEN 228 WERE INFECTED

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we approach back to school season, it’s crucial to keep our children, teachers and other school staff in our minds and get vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best option we have when it comes to keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you haven’t already, go out and get your vaccination as soon as you can.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 160,554

– 160,554 Total Positive – 5,407

– 5,407 Percent Positive – 3.37%

– 3.37% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.18%

– 3.18% Patient Hospitalization – 2,191 (+48)

– 2,191 (+48) Patients Newly Admitted – 312

– 312 Patients in ICU – 441 (+19)

– 441 (+19) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 214 (+5)

– 214 (+5) Total Discharges – 191,582 (+283)

– 191,582 (+283) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 25

– 25 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,458 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,440 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 43,458

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,414,005

– 22,414,005 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 59,839

– 59,839 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,155

– 337,155 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.3%

– 69.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.9%

– 78.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%

– 70.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.2%

– 64.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.9%

– 57.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.6%

– 66.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, August 23, 2021 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Capital Region 4.19% 4.16% 4.10% Central New York 4.44% 4.18% 4.00% Finger Lakes 3.86% 3.97% 4.22% Long Island 3.98% 3.92% 4.15% Mid-Hudson 3.41% 3.51% 3.50% Mohawk Valley 3.85% 3.99% 4.06% New York City 2.52% 2.52% 2.55% North Country 4.33% 4.40% 4.04% Southern Tier 3.23% 3.23% 3.16% Western New York 3.71% 3.68% 3.79% Statewide 3.13% 3.13% 3.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, August 23, 2021 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Bronx 3.00% 3.06% 3.01% Kings 2.61% 2.59% 2.63% New York 1.98% 1.98% 2.01% Queens 2.50% 2.51% 2.53% Richmond 3.17% 3.09% 3.17%

Yesterday, 5,407 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,236,634. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,448 66 Allegany 3,674 7 Broome 19,726 59 Cattaraugus 6,017 18 Cayuga 6,958 22 Chautauqua 9,453 32 Chemung 8,167 18 Chenango 3,823 14 Clinton 5,017 22 Columbia 4,310 12 Cortland 4,258 24 Delaware 2,633 17 Dutchess 31,643 102 Erie 93,668 132 Essex 1,753 2 Franklin 2,811 20 Fulton 4,735 22 Genesee 5,636 13 Greene 3,627 9 Hamilton 354 0 Herkimer 5,519 12 Jefferson 6,549 25 Lewis 2,940 2 Livingston 4,745 16 Madison 4,836 5 Monroe 73,322 204 Montgomery 4,590 21 Nassau 196,540 548 Niagara 20,847 30 NYC 1,008,477 2,235 Oneida 23,726 54 Onondaga 41,688 88 Ontario 7,832 22 Orange 51,564 114 Orleans 3,279 7 Oswego 8,273 41 Otsego 3,744 6 Putnam 11,232 29 Rensselaer 12,166 23 Rockland 48,943 48 Saratoga 16,945 60 Schenectady 14,213 15 Schoharie 1,851 9 Schuyler 1,133 3 Seneca 2,138 4 St. Lawrence 7,300 45 Steuben 7,292 32 Suffolk 214,217 676 Sullivan 7,225 33 Tioga 4,040 6 Tompkins 4,861 31 Ulster 15,088 66 Warren 4,120 25 Washington 3,404 16 Wayne 6,229 22 Westchester 136,137 215 Wyoming 3,686 5 Yates 1,232 3

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to XXX. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 4 Chautauqua 1 Erie 1 Fulton 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Orange 2 Queens 3 Richmond 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 3 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 35,600 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 26,351 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 717,563 1,430 660,862 1,010 Central New York 561,934 988 523,404 752 Finger Lakes 725,889 1,306 679,476 1,116 Long Island 1,722,830 5,405 1,534,192 3,869 Mid-Hudson 1,362,726 3,889 1,211,833 2,801 Mohawk Valley 279,655 464 259,032 378 New York City 6,059,863 19,171 5,385,092 14,483 North Country 259,379 436 235,961 307 Southern Tier 372,198 753 345,042 436 Western New York 789,955 1,758 729,195 1,199 Statewide 12,851,992 35,600 11,564,089 26,351

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.



