WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From the NY Coronavirus Tracker. August 26, 2021:
The New York State Coronavirus Tracker reports 215 of 7,318 tested in Westchester yesterday August 25, tested positive for corona virus an infection rate of 2.9%. this marked the fourth consecutive day that Westchester County has stayed at the rate of one person infected with covid spreads the virus to one other person — the rate at which the virus infections do not increase exponentially, according to the Johns Hopkins spread metric.
However the bounce back up to 215 infections will mean 215 infections two weeks from yesterday. Westchester is being more careful but we have to vaccinate and not mingle irresponsibly.
For the record, since Governor Hockel as taken office, the Covid Tracker is now being updated by 6 PM, not 3 PM as was previously the case.
THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY SPREAD RATE SINCE AUGUST 9
August 9: 161 new infections 2.2 positives for every 1 infected on July 26 when there were 74 new infections
August 10: 215 new infections , 2.6 positives for every 1 infected on July 27 when there were 82 new infections
August 11: 228 new infections or 1.7 persons for every 1 infected on July 28 when there were 129 new infections
August 12: 202 new infections or 1.5 persons for every 1 infected on July 29 when there were 140 new infections
August 13: 186 new infections or or 1.0 persons infected for every 1 infected July 30 when there 186 new infections
August 14: 208 new infections or 1.5 persons infected for every 1 infected July 31 when there were 137 new infections
August 15: 146 new infections or 1.5 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug 1 when there were 98 new infections
August 16: 189 new infections or 1.3 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug 2 when there were 147 new infections
August 17: 234 new infections or 1.7 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug 3 , when there 139 new infections
August 18: 243 new infections or 1.3 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug.. 4, when there were 183 new infections
August 19: 232 new infections or 1.5 persons infected for every 1 infected Aug 5 when there were 148 new infections
August 20: 230 new infections or 1.2 persons infected for every 1 infected August 6 when there were 192 new infections
August 21: 151 new infections or 1.1 persons infected for every 1 infected August 7 when there were 134 new infections
August 22: 154 new infections or .90 persons infected for every 1 infected August 8 when there were 168 new infections
August 23: 146 new infections or .90 persons infected for every 1 infected August 9 when there were 161 new infections
AUGUST 24: 176 NEW INFECTIONS or .8 PERSONS INFECTED FOR EVERY 1 INFECTED AUGUST 10 WHEN 215 WERE INFECTED
AUGUST 25: 215 NEW INFECTIONS OR .9 PERSONS INFECTED FOR EVERY 1 INFECTED AUGUST 11 WHEN 228 WERE INFECTED
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“As we approach back to school season, it’s crucial to keep our children, teachers and other school staff in our minds and get vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best option we have when it comes to keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you haven’t already, go out and get your vaccination as soon as you can.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 160,554
- Total Positive – 5,407
- Percent Positive – 3.37%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.18%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,191 (+48)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 312
- Patients in ICU – 441 (+19)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 214 (+5)
- Total Discharges – 191,582 (+283)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 25
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,458
- The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,440
- This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,414,005
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 59,839
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,155
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.4%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.19%
|4.16%
|4.10%
|Central New York
|4.44%
|4.18%
|4.00%
|Finger Lakes
|3.86%
|3.97%
|4.22%
|Long Island
|3.98%
|3.92%
|4.15%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.41%
|3.51%
|3.50%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.85%
|3.99%
|4.06%
|New York City
|2.52%
|2.52%
|2.55%
|North Country
|4.33%
|4.40%
|4.04%
|Southern Tier
|3.23%
|3.23%
|3.16%
|Western New York
|3.71%
|3.68%
|3.79%
|Statewide
|3.13%
|3.13%
|3.18%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|Bronx
|3.00%
|3.06%
|3.01%
|Kings
|2.61%
|2.59%
|2.63%
|New York
|1.98%
|1.98%
|2.01%
|Queens
|2.50%
|2.51%
|2.53%
|Richmond
|3.17%
|3.09%
|3.17%
Yesterday, 5,407 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,236,634. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|26,448
|66
|Allegany
|3,674
|7
|Broome
|19,726
|59
|Cattaraugus
|6,017
|18
|Cayuga
|6,958
|22
|Chautauqua
|9,453
|32
|Chemung
|8,167
|18
|Chenango
|3,823
|14
|Clinton
|5,017
|22
|Columbia
|4,310
|12
|Cortland
|4,258
|24
|Delaware
|2,633
|17
|Dutchess
|31,643
|102
|Erie
|93,668
|132
|Essex
|1,753
|2
|Franklin
|2,811
|20
|Fulton
|4,735
|22
|Genesee
|5,636
|13
|Greene
|3,627
|9
|Hamilton
|354
|0
|Herkimer
|5,519
|12
|Jefferson
|6,549
|25
|Lewis
|2,940
|2
|Livingston
|4,745
|16
|Madison
|4,836
|5
|Monroe
|73,322
|204
|Montgomery
|4,590
|21
|Nassau
|196,540
|548
|Niagara
|20,847
|30
|NYC
|1,008,477
|2,235
|Oneida
|23,726
|54
|Onondaga
|41,688
|88
|Ontario
|7,832
|22
|Orange
|51,564
|114
|Orleans
|3,279
|7
|Oswego
|8,273
|41
|Otsego
|3,744
|6
|Putnam
|11,232
|29
|Rensselaer
|12,166
|23
|Rockland
|48,943
|48
|Saratoga
|16,945
|60
|Schenectady
|14,213
|15
|Schoharie
|1,851
|9
|Schuyler
|1,133
|3
|Seneca
|2,138
|4
|St. Lawrence
|7,300
|45
|Steuben
|7,292
|32
|Suffolk
|214,217
|676
|Sullivan
|7,225
|33
|Tioga
|4,040
|6
|Tompkins
|4,861
|31
|Ulster
|15,088
|66
|Warren
|4,120
|25
|Washington
|3,404
|16
|Wayne
|6,229
|22
|Westchester
|136,137
|215
|Wyoming
|3,686
|5
|Yates
|1,232
|3
Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to XXX. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|4
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|3
|Richmond
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 35,600 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 26,351 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|717,563
|1,430
|660,862
|1,010
|Central New York
|561,934
|988
|523,404
|752
|Finger Lakes
|725,889
|1,306
|679,476
|1,116
|Long Island
|1,722,830
|5,405
|1,534,192
|3,869
|Mid-Hudson
|1,362,726
|3,889
|1,211,833
|2,801
|Mohawk Valley
|279,655
|464
|259,032
|378
|New York City
|6,059,863
|19,171
|5,385,092
|14,483
|North Country
|259,379
|436
|235,961
|307
|Southern Tier
|372,198
|753
|345,042
|436
|Western New York
|789,955
|1,758
|729,195
|1,199
|Statewide
|12,851,992
|35,600
|11,564,089
|26,351
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.
