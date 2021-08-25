CNA WITH MAYOR AND PLANNING COMMISSIONER SEPT 14 CALL FOR QUESTIONS

Hits: 0

WPCNR LETTER TICKER. From Rosedale Residential Association. August 25, 2021:

The next White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations (WPCNA) meeting is Tuesday Sept. 14 at 7pm.

Mayor Roach & Commissioner Gomez will be the guest speakers. The topic will be the new Comprehensive Plan and how the neighborhood associations can/should be involved. A question and answer session will follow a brief overview of the topic, timeline, and process.

The meeting will take place in person in the Highlands Middle School auditorium. Masks are required in the building. There will also be a live Zoom component for those that are interested in listening to the discussion. Unfortunately, only those who are at the meeting in person will be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the meeting. The RRA would like to know what questions you have.

Please email your questions to wprra@yahoo.com so that the RRA can represent you if you are not able to attend in person. The WPCNA will be sending whatever questions we have to the Mayor’s office prior to the meeting. The Zoom link for the meeting is below.

Topic: WPCNA Meeting 9/14

Time: 7pm

https://zoom.us/j/95370891872?pwd=amlZdDVyWmhZMzUwTmhvRDRFalFyUT09