GOVERNOR HOCKUL ON NY COVID SITUATION:

WPCNR GOVERNOR’S CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From Governor Kathy Hochul press office. August 25, 2021:

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday evening updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Fighting COVID-19 and the Delta variant is a top priority for this administration, and although we’re implementing new masking requirements to keep everyone safe, vaccination is the key to our future,” Governor Hochul said. “Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, but far too many remain unvaccinated and that’s why we continue to operate convenient sites across the state. Getting vaccinated helps your family, friends and community, so get your shot today.”


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 88,918
  • Total Positive – 3,199
  • Percent Positive – 3.60%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.13%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,103 (+86)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 265
  • Patients in ICU – 416 (+9)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 204 (+16)
  • Total Discharges – 191,027 (+181)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 11
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,415
    • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,395
    • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,298,566
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 35,937
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 329,805
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, August 21, 2021Sunday, August 22, 2021Monday, August 23, 2021
Capital Region4.24%4.20%4.19%
Central New York4.55%4.61%4.44%
Finger Lakes4.07%3.91%3.86%
Long Island4.05%4.01%3.98%
Mid-Hudson3.36%3.49%3.41%
Mohawk Valley3.39%3.71%3.85%
New York City2.55%2.55%2.52%
North Country4.23%4.25%4.33%
Southern Tier3.26%3.23%3.23%
Western New York3.47%3.61%3.71%
Statewide3.14%3.16%3.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, August 21, 2021Sunday, August 22, 2021Monday, August 23, 2021
Bronx2.84%2.91%3.00%
Kings2.58%2.61%2.61%
New York2.09%2.03%1.98%
Queens2.65%2.60%2.50%
Richmond3.09%3.16%3.17%

Yesterday, 3,199 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,226,955. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany26,31946
Allegany3,6576
Broome19,59737
Cattaraugus5,99210
Cayuga6,92416
Chautauqua9,40618
Chemung8,12717
Chenango3,79410
Clinton4,9922
Columbia4,2802
Cortland4,2146
Delaware2,6126
Dutchess31,45249
Erie93,40696
Essex1,7455
Franklin2,7786
Fulton4,70420
Genesee5,60210
Greene3,6098
Hamilton3543
Herkimer5,49517
Jefferson6,51023
Lewis2,9323
Livingston4,71211
Madison4,8166
Monroe72,949106
Montgomery4,55420
Nassau195,695294
Niagara20,79922
NYC1,004,3631,433
Oneida23,62735
Onondaga41,53239
Ontario7,78910
Orange51,34767
Orleans3,2647
Oswego8,18916
Otsego3,7318
Putnam11,1859
Rensselaer12,12122
Rockland48,80841
Saratoga16,84439
Schenectady14,16920
Schoharie1,8385
Schuyler1,1281
Seneca2,1272
St. Lawrence7,21327
Steuben7,24812
Suffolk213,121312
Sullivan7,1757
Tioga4,0242
Tompkins4,8077
Ulster14,98032
Warren4,0877
Washington3,3827
Wayne6,1828
Westchester135,746146
Wyoming3,6763
Yates1,2260

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19. A geographic breakdown by county of residence of new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS is as follows:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Chenango1
Greene1
Kings1
Onondaga1
Otsego1
Rensselaer1
Saratoga1
Washington1
Wayne1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 20,657 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,499 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region714,6471,015658,781873
Central New York560,014645521,863500
Finger Lakes723,2221,028677,169770
Long Island1,711,6234,6251,526,2663,543
Mid-Hudson1,355,0023,5311,206,5052,510
Mohawk Valley278,730316258,186268
New York City6,023,6027,7295,358,7566,649
North Country258,520288235,373217
Southern Tier370,705444344,101414
Western New York786,6741,036726,727755
Statewide12,782,73920,65711,513,72716,499

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

