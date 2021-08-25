GOVERNOR HOCKUL ON NY COVID SITUATION:

Hits: 11



WPCNR GOVERNOR’S CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From Governor Kathy Hochul press office. August 25, 2021:

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday evening updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Fighting COVID-19 and the Delta variant is a top priority for this administration, and although we’re implementing new masking requirements to keep everyone safe, vaccination is the key to our future,” Governor Hochul said. “Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, but far too many remain unvaccinated and that’s why we continue to operate convenient sites across the state. Getting vaccinated helps your family, friends and community, so get your shot today.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 88,918

– 88,918 Total Positive – 3,199

– 3,199 Percent Positive – 3.60%

– 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.13%

– Patient Hospitalization – 2,103 (+86)

– 2,103 (+86) Patients Newly Admitted – 265

– Patients in ICU – 416 (+9)

– 416 (+9) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 204 (+16)

– Total Discharges – 191,027 (+181)

– New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 11

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,415 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.



Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,395 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 55,395

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,298,566

– 23,298,566 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 35,937

– 35,937 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 329,805

– 329,805 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.8%

– 75.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.0%

– 69.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.7%

– 78.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%

– 70.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.9%

– 63.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.7%

– 57.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.3%

– 66.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, August 21, 2021 Sunday, August 22, 2021 Monday, August 23, 2021 Capital Region 4.24% 4.20% 4.19% Central New York 4.55% 4.61% 4.44% Finger Lakes 4.07% 3.91% 3.86% Long Island 4.05% 4.01% 3.98% Mid-Hudson 3.36% 3.49% 3.41% Mohawk Valley 3.39% 3.71% 3.85% New York City 2.55% 2.55% 2.52% North Country 4.23% 4.25% 4.33% Southern Tier 3.26% 3.23% 3.23% Western New York 3.47% 3.61% 3.71% Statewide 3.14% 3.16% 3.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, August 21, 2021 Sunday, August 22, 2021 Monday, August 23, 2021 Bronx 2.84% 2.91% 3.00% Kings 2.58% 2.61% 2.61% New York 2.09% 2.03% 1.98% Queens 2.65% 2.60% 2.50% Richmond 3.09% 3.16% 3.17%

Yesterday, 3,199 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,226,955. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,319 46 Allegany 3,657 6 Broome 19,597 37 Cattaraugus 5,992 10 Cayuga 6,924 16 Chautauqua 9,406 18 Chemung 8,127 17 Chenango 3,794 10 Clinton 4,992 2 Columbia 4,280 2 Cortland 4,214 6 Delaware 2,612 6 Dutchess 31,452 49 Erie 93,406 96 Essex 1,745 5 Franklin 2,778 6 Fulton 4,704 20 Genesee 5,602 10 Greene 3,609 8 Hamilton 354 3 Herkimer 5,495 17 Jefferson 6,510 23 Lewis 2,932 3 Livingston 4,712 11 Madison 4,816 6 Monroe 72,949 106 Montgomery 4,554 20 Nassau 195,695 294 Niagara 20,799 22 NYC 1,004,363 1,433 Oneida 23,627 35 Onondaga 41,532 39 Ontario 7,789 10 Orange 51,347 67 Orleans 3,264 7 Oswego 8,189 16 Otsego 3,731 8 Putnam 11,185 9 Rensselaer 12,121 22 Rockland 48,808 41 Saratoga 16,844 39 Schenectady 14,169 20 Schoharie 1,838 5 Schuyler 1,128 1 Seneca 2,127 2 St. Lawrence 7,213 27 Steuben 7,248 12 Suffolk 213,121 312 Sullivan 7,175 7 Tioga 4,024 2 Tompkins 4,807 7 Ulster 14,980 32 Warren 4,087 7 Washington 3,382 7 Wayne 6,182 8 Westchester 135,746 146 Wyoming 3,676 3 Yates 1,226 0

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19. A geographic breakdown by county of residence of new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS is as follows:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Chenango 1 Greene 1 Kings 1 Onondaga 1 Otsego 1 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 20,657 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,499 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 714,647 1,015 658,781 873 Central New York 560,014 645 521,863 500 Finger Lakes 723,222 1,028 677,169 770 Long Island 1,711,623 4,625 1,526,266 3,543 Mid-Hudson 1,355,002 3,531 1,206,505 2,510 Mohawk Valley 278,730 316 258,186 268 New York City 6,023,602 7,729 5,358,756 6,649 North Country 258,520 288 235,373 217 Southern Tier 370,705 444 344,101 414 Western New York 786,674 1,036 726,727 755 Statewide 12,782,739 20,657 11,513,727 16,499

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.