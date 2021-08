JOHN BAILEY’S WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON WVOX 1460’S “DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” TRANSCRIPT OF THIS MORNING’S BROADCAST

Hits: 9

JOHN BAILEY THE CITIZENETREPORTER

APPEARS TUESDAYS 7:50 AM

"DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER

WVOX 1460

“GOOD MORNING FROM WHITE PLAINS NY USA, DENNIS, AND I HAVE GOOD NEWS. THE WESTCHESTER SPREAD RATE OF COVID IS DOWN TO .09 PERSON INFECTED. ON SUNDAY 154 OF 4,787 TESTED IN WESTCHESTER WERE POSITIVE FOR COVID. TWO WEEKS AGO AUGUST 8 168 TESTED POSITIVE MEANING THOSE 168 PERSONS EACH INFECTED 1 OTHER PERSON.

IN THE LAST 4 DAYS (THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY) THE NUMBER INFECTED BY PERSONS TESTING POSITVE 2 WEEKS AGO AS BEEN 1.5, 1.2., 1.1, AND SUNDAY .09. WESTCHESTER IS TO BE CONGRATULATED, YOU ARE PAYING ATTENTION, SOCIAL DISTANCING, MASKING AND HAVE GOTTEN THE DAILY SPREAD RATE DOWN TO WHERE THE DISEASE DOES NOT GROW. THE WESTCHESTER SPREAD RATE IS FIGURED BY DIVIDING THE NUMBER OF NEW INFECTIONS ON TODAY BY THE NUMBER OF INFECTIONS TWO WEEKS AGO (THE INCUBATION PERIOD FOR THE COVID DISEASE.) KEEP IT UP WESTCHESTER.

FRIDAY IS THE DAY IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA WHEN OUR SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS DR. JOSEPH RICCA HOLDS A ZOOM ON THE BOARD OF EDUCATION FACEBOOK PAGE AT NOON. HE WILL TELL MR. AND MRS. AND MS. WHITE PLAINS HOW WHITE PLAINS

SCHOOLS WILL OPEN ON SEPTEMBER 9.

THE BIG QUESTION OF COURSE IS WHETHER ON SEPTEMBER 9 WILL ALL STUDENTS OVER AGE 12 HAVE TO BE VACCINATED IF NOT ALREADY OR WILL WE RELY ON TESTING OF ELEMENTARY, MIDDLESCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS. HOW OFTEN, IF NOT VACCINATED, WILL THEY BE TESTED WEEKLY EVERY TWO WEEKS, WHAT?

IT IS EXPECTED IN WHITE PLAINS, ALL SCHOOLS WILL BE OPEN AND THERE WILL BE NO AT-HOME REMOTE LEARNING. AND SINCE 80% TEACHERS AND ADMINISTRATORS IN THE SCHOOLS WERE VACCINATED WHEN THEY OPENED LAST MAY THE ENVIRONMENT SHOULD BE IN ORDER. WHITE PLAINS PARENTS WERE OK WITH THAT. I BELIEVE DR. RICCA MAY VERY WELL BE THE FIRST SUPERINTENTDENT OF SCHOOLS TO ANNOUNCE HIS PLANS.

OPENING OF SCHOOLS ACROSS THE REST OF WESTCHESTER WILL BE MADE MUCH SMOOTHER BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY, USING $15 MILLION OF COVID MONEY TO FURNISH TESTING KITS TO ALL PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS WHO REQUEST IT WHEN SCHOOLS OPEN.

DEPUTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ANNOUNCED

YESTERDAY 95% OF SCHOOL DISTRICTS HAVE ALREADY ASKED TO BE PART OF THIS PLAN.



THE COUNTY HAS THREE WEEKS TO ORGANIZE IT ALL. TESTING WILL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH PROFESSIONAL PHARMACIES SUPPLYING THE TESTS. HOW THIS WILL BE ADMINISTERED HAS TO BE EXPLAINED.

ONE MAJOR PROBLEM WITH THE COUNTY’S EXCELLENT RESPONSE TO TROPICAL STORM HENRI IS THE LACK OF AVAILABLE INFORMATION IN A TIMELY MANNER ON ROAD CLOSURES IN THE COUNTY WEBSITE. I WENT ON THAT SITE SEVERAL TIMES SUNDAY AND THERE WAS NO TRAFFIC INFOR ON THE FRONT PAGE, NAMING

THE ROADS THAT WERE CLOSED AT THE HEIGHT OF THE 6 INCHES OF RAINFALL.

THE PUBLIC WORKS PORTION OF THE SITE DID NOT HAVE IT. QUITE FRANKLY THE TRAFFIC INFO IN REAL TIME SHOULD BE RIGHT ON THE FRONT PAGE BING BANG BOOM.

THERE WAS COMMUNCATION ON THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS WEBSITE SUNDAY ON TRAFFIC CONDITIONS IN THE CITY BUT BUT BUT IT WAS 24 HOURS OLD. THE POLICE PUT IT ON FACEBOOK THOUGH. PLEASE COULD WE PUT IT ON THE FRONT PAGE OF THE POLICE WEBSITE?

THE POLICE WEBSITE HAD A LITTLE, BUT PLEASE IF YOU DO NOT WANT PEOPLE TO DRIVE PUT UP INFORMATION REGULARLY UP FRONT AND CENTER WHERE THEY CAN’T DRIVE. BECAUSE OF FLOODING. RADIO TRAFFIC REPORTS ARE NOT ALL INCLUSIVE AND

SHOWING PICTURES OF NEWS CARS DRIVING DOWN WET ROADS—ONE ROAD IS NOT REPORTING ON CONDITIONS.

THERE WAS NOT EVEN A ROBOCALL ON SUNDAY FROM THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS. THAT WAS NOT GOOD. PAUL FEINER TOWN SUPERVISOR OF GREENBURGH DID PUT OUT EMAILS

DESCRIBING ROAD CONDITIONS IN GREENBURGH WHERE I GOT SPECIFIC INFO ON CENTRAL AVENUE 4 LANE CLOSURES AND THE BRP. THANKS PAUL FEINER.

COMING UP ONE OF THE ITEMS ON THE COUNTY AGENDA FOR THE STATE LEGISLATURE WHEN THEY COME BACK FROM VACATION IS TO POSTPONE THE STATE DEADLINE FOR REDISTRICTING UNTIL JANUARY. THEY LOVE TO POSTPONE WORK.”