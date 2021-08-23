Governor Cuomo’s Last Farewell

Hits: 13

Dear John,

Tonight, as you may be aware, I am stepping down as Governor of New York at 11:59pm. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become governor, and we all wish her success. So I want to send my final note to you as governor.

New York’s future is based on what we have accomplished together, and during my tenure we’ve shown that New York has a spirit that reaches for the skies.

We have worked to make New York the progressive capital of the nation.

From passing Marriage Equality and the $15 minimum wage to enacting Paid Family Leave and the NY SAFE Act, from building new bridges and airports to combating climate change, from fighting against hate to fighting COVID—together we did what no one thought could be done.

We didn’t get everything done that we wanted to, and we didn’t always get it quite right, but I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, that every day I worked my hardest, I gave it my all, to deliver for you.

Thank you for empowering me to fight for you. Thank you for your trust in me through COVID.

Thank you for the honor of serving you.

And never forget: Always stay New York tough, smart, united, disciplined and loving. It’s the essence of what makes New Yorkers so special.

Ever Upward,

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo