WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER: SUSTAINED SPREAD OF NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER IN THE OPENING OF HIS 45-MINUTE NEWS CONFERENCE. STILL BELOW THE 11,000 HIGH IN CASES LAST JANUARY, BUT WESTCHESTER IS RISING. PUSHES FOR ALL TO GET VACCINATED.

In his 45-minute new conference, County Executive Latimer expressed concern about citizens in Westchester who did not want to get vaccinated and also would not wear a mask. He lamented how persons who did neither task and did come down with covid expressed regret they had not gotten the shot and died alone unable to breathe. He said ” Now is the time, before you get it.

Commenting on the Tropical Storm Henri that is begrudgingly leaving the county as we write, Latimer said the Bronx River Parkway from Bronxville to White Plains was still flooded and closed. He said the villages of Maroneck Bronxville and Rye City experienced flooding. Latimer reported as of 2 PM 583 persons were without power . Con Ed customers without juce were primarily in Hastings on Hudson and the rest of the outages were in New York State Electric and Gas powered areas from Pound Ridge to Cortlandt. He said most Con Ed customers should be restored by nightfall.

When asked by a reporter, Latimer said the county police had done a very efficient job of closing highways early on Sunday anticipating the flooding that would occur. They did not have to perform any rescues. Though flooding of the Mamaroneck River caused 3 people to be evacuated from their home and housed overnight.