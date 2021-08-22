HEAVY RAINS LIGHTEN UP BUT OVERFLOW GUTTERS CREATING BASEMENT LEAKS.72 STORMY HEAVY TO LIGHT RAINY WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 6

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 6 mph.