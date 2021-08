Hits: 0

PROFESSOR STEPHEN ROLANDI

ADJUNCT PROFESSOR OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AT PACE UNIVERSITY AND JOHN JAY COLLEGE OF CRIMINAL  JUSTICE, CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

ON THE ISSUES NEW GOVERNOR KATHLEEN HOCHUL FACES AS SHE IS SWORN IN AS GOVERNOR TUESDAY

HER MANAGEMENT STYLE

HER LEGISLATIVE AGENDA

HER BACKGROUND

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR POSSIBILITIES

CRISIS MANAGEMENT AHEAD

SENATE AND ASSEMBLY ATTITUDES SHE FACES

PAST LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR AND LEGISLATURE PERFORMANCES

MORE ANSWERS TO THE QUESTIONS ABOUT NEW YORK STATE AHEAD UNDER THE SOON-TO-BE NEW GOVERNOR