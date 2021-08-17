Hits: 0

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From County Executive George Latimer’s appearance on WVOX 1460 this morning. August 17, 2021:

In his regular Tuesday morning appearance on WVOX radio’s Dennis and Tonny Good Morning Westchester, County Executive George Latimer shared what federal officials supervising the immigrant flights into Westchester which apparently started last Thursday and Friday, August 12 and 13.

Latimer said Federal Officials told him flights would continue and he had no power to stop the flights, because the Federal Government has “superior” authority He repeated he did not know of the immigrant “resettlement” flights as of Wednesday.

After immigrants got off the planes, Latimer said the youths who were “unaccompanied” were put on buses to go to “foster families” homes in New York City, Westchester, New Jersey, Connecticut and upstate.

Latimer was informed the youths were from camps at the U.S. southern border and was told by federal officials, the youths were vaccinated (apparently while being detained).

He said the flights would continue.

He said the federal officials would not tell where the immigrant youth would be housed or specifically where they are now.

He said they would not say how many more flights would be coming in or dates flights were coming in.