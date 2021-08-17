COVID SHOTS TODAY AT STEPINAC HIGH SCHOOL 3 TO 7 PM AND SEPTEMBER 7

Hits: 13

STEPINAC HIGH SCHOOL AND SUNSHINE PHARMACY TEAM UP AGAIN TO PROVIDE VACCINATION OPPORTUNITY AT POP-UP CLINIC TODAY

First Shot Scheduled for Aug 17; Second Shot, Sept. 7—Both

To be Administered at School’s Gymnasium

Stepinac High School will partner again with Sunshine Pharmacy FOR A 1-2 EFFICIENT WAY TO GET 1ST AND 2ND SHOTS BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS— both located in White Plains, NY— to provide an opportunity for students, their families and friends to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The pharmacy will administer both shots at a pop- up clinic that will be set up in the gymnasium at Stepinac, located at 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains.

The first shot will be available from 3 to 7 PM, Tuesday, August 17. The second shot will be given on Tuesday, September 7, also from 3 to 7 PM.

The first Stepinac/Sunshine vaccine pop-up clinic in June attracted more than 75 participants.