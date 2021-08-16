8 MONTHS AFTER VACCINES ARRIVED, 166,700 NYS HEALTHCARE WORKERS NOT VACCINATED (ONE SHOT OR NO SHOT, WE DO NOT KNOW). STATE HEALTH DEPT ORDERS — GET VAXED BY SEPT 27–OR BE TESTED WEEKLY.

Hits: 13

WPCNR COVID DEVELOPMENTS. From Assemblyman Tom Abinanti. August 16, 2021:

All healthcare workers in New York State, including staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities [LTCF] (Nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings) will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, September 27.

The State Department of Health will issue orders requiring all such facilities to develop and implement a policy mandating employee vaccinations, with limited exceptions for those with religious or medical reasons. State employees who choose to remain unvaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID testing.

The Department of Health has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation last week.

Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series. New Yorkers should contact their healthcare provider about whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them at this time.

To date, 75% of the state’s ~450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the state’s ~30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state’s ~145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series.