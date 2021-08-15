AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY INFECTOR: WHERE COVID IS SPREADING IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY USA TODAY. TOP 12 LOCATIONS. INFECTS WHITE SUBURBAN TOWNS, DIVERSE CITIES, TOWNSHIPS CAPRICIOUSLY

Hits: 3

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS BULLETIN. From New York Covid-19 Tracker, Westchester Tracker with Commentary by John F. Bailey August 15, 2021

The August 14, Saturday figures broken down by the Westchester County Covid Tracker show 12 cities and towns that are back to leading the mounting spread of covid new cases in the last 15 days because of their population and the behavior of the leaderships of the individual town that have acted on their own to enforce measures that could limit infections.

But inaction in the spread of Covid is not unusual, not since the beginning of Covid in 2020 has any Westchester city but New Rochelle been declared a hot spot. I also believe Mount Vernon was. But there are now plenty.of hot spots to choose from to start controlling the plus 200 new infections the county is running a day.

This is serious spreading of corona virus in Westchester County.

Neither the state or the county has been able to quantify how many new cases daily are Covid-19 or the insidiously infectious Delta Varient of Covid.

This is the Infection Leader Board for the last two weeks ending August 15 in Westchester County:

Yonkers through Saturday is reported the leader in Active Covid Cases with 568 new cases averaging 50 new cases a day.

New Rochelle is second with 214 new active cases averaging 19 new a day, with Mount Vernon third with 193 new cases and 27 infections daily.

White Plains has 114 active cases averaging 13 a day. That means close to 100 a week which will mean 700 new cases in White plains just when school starts. (One coronavirus infected person spreads the disease to 7 other person BEFORE they are tested or come down with symptoms, according to the Johns Hopkins formula for figuring how the covid epidemic spreads.)

The Northern part of the county is also experiencing exponential growth. Yorktown is tied with White Plains for fourth in number cases the last two weeks.

Greenburgh is 5th in the county with 102 new cases 11 daily a day

Rye City and Rye Brook combined have 91 active cases in 6th place among areas growing fastest.

Cortlandt, another north county area is right behind, 7th with 86 active cases.

Eighth is Mount Pleasant with 85 Actives.

In 9th are the Tarrytowns (Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow) with 65 new active cases.

Tenth is Eastchester with 55.

Next in 111h is Port Chester is 10th. With 50.

F