WESTCHESTER SNAPS 200 A DAY NEW COVID INFECTIONS FRIDAY. NEW COVID CASES DIP TO 186, AFTER 202 NEW COVID POSITIVES THURSDAY.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From the NY Workbook Covid-19 Tracker with comment by John F. Bailey.:

The New York Workbook Covid-Tracker reported a slow down in covid postives the last three days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, reporting 228 infections Wednesday, a 2.9% infection rate of 7,779 Tests conducted Wednesday; a total of 202 new covid infections Thursday (2.8 % infections of 7,313 tested in the county, and on Friday the number of new infections dropped below 200 new persons infected a day with 186 testing positive (2.4% of 7,630 tested).

The three combined daily totals for August 11, 12 and 13 reflect the new infections though slowly slowing at 616 cases the last three days, which could mean in 14 days 4,312 new infections in Westchester in addition to the potential 8.407 new cases theat may result from the 1,201 infections from Wednesday August 4 to Wednesday August 11.

Westchester will be dealing with 12,700 new cases by September 1 as school and holidays open up if the predicted County spread rate per new infectee turns out to be correct