WPCNR CUOMO CRISIS UPDATE: From the Governor’s Press Office. August 5, 2021

The Governor has just released this new development in the Lititia James finding of sexual harassment on the part of te Governor:



“The Assembly has said it is doing a full and thorough review of the complaints and has offered the Governor and his team an opportunity to present facts and their perspective. The Governor appreciates the opportunity. We will be cooperating.”