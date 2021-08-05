Hits: 0

WPCNR COVID VIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey (Analysis of the New York State Covid Tracker.) August 5, 2021:

Westchester County Covid infection rate Wedneday continued rising at an over 2% rate (2.6% of those tested) as are the New York State covid numbers

Official figures on the number of new cases in Westchester County have not reported a breakdown how many are suffering from the Delta variant , now officially being blamed by the county for the Third Covid Wave that washed over Westchester in the last 11 days.

As the Delta variant of Covid continues it was reported by the Center for Disease Control today that as of July 31 5 days ago, the Delta variant has infected 93% of all new covid cases nationwide.

The CDC notes today that 99% of the Delta Variant cases were persons who had not been vaccinated.

The CDC reported that the Covid Delta variant has caused 97% of hospitalizations from covid.

In a related matter, today Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health said under the lifting of the State of Emergency in New York decisions on how to open schools were now solely in the hands of the school districts across the state.