WESTCHESTER RESPONDS TO COUNTY EXECUTIVE CALL TO VACCINATE: 6,298 VACCINATE SINCE THURSDAY, (JULY 29,30,31, AUGUST 1)

WPCNR VAX REPORT. By John F. Bailey, based on the New York Covid-19 VACCINATION TRACKER. August 2, 2021:

Westchester County effort to vaccinate more Westchester citizens against coronavirus reports 6,298 total vaccinations were given since last Thursday (July 29) through Sunday, August 1.

The number of Westchester residents now with two doses of the Covid Vaccine, (making them fully vaccinated) is reported as 598,235 compared with last Thursday morning (595,240), indicates 2,997 received second shots.

Persons receiving first shots over the last three days (now with first dose of the vaccine) rose from 649,898 to 653,829.

In the last 4 weeks, vaccinations have averaged 7,000 a week (first and second shots).

The over the week total 6,298 is an increase in interest getting the shots and perhaps will see more persons coming in for shots to perhaps double the 7,000 shots a week of the previous three weeks.