WESTCHESTER THIRD COVID WAVE ROLLS ON DROPS TO 1.6 SPREAD RATIO: 82 NEW COVID CASES TUESDAY OF 4,519 TESTED. INFECTION RATE DECLINES SLIGHTLY–522 new Cases in 7 days.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From NY State Covid Tracker. July 28, 2021:

The Covid tracker today was late in reporting 82 new Westchester County cases of Covid of 4,519 tested, with a lower infection rate from Monday’s 2.3%, but slightly more cases than Monday. In 7 days 31,266 have been tested.

Of the 31,266 Weschester persons tested, 522 (1.6%) have tested positive in 7 days since Monday the 21st of July.

Those 522 may in the next 10 to days may produce as many as 30,000 new cases in the county according to Covid 19 “spread” rates calculated by Johns Hopkins University. The last week’s infections started after the end of the July 5 close of the Indpendence Day weekend.

The impact these 522 cases in a week on spreading the virus has yet to be felt.

The sustainability of new cases making their way ominously towards 100 new cases a day now averaging 75 a day for a week the insidious presence of covid continues out there, steady and you do not know where.

The county Covid tracker singles out Yonkers as the largest growing covid infestation with New Rochelle second, and White Plains Third.

So far there have been no indications from the state, the county on resuming mask wearing regulations, cutting back occupancy of restaurants, entertainment venues, mandatory vaccination orders except in New York City (at request of its Mayor)