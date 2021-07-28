BILL LYMAN WHITE PLAINS FIRE CHIEF RETIRES AFTER 45 YEARS- 18 YEARS AS CHIEF.

Hits: 11

White Plains Fire Chief Bill Lyman with his family walks out of the Department of Public Safety for the last time, saluted by members of the White Plains Fire Department. Photo: City of White Plains

WPCNR DAILY STANDARD. From the City of White Plains. July 28, 2021:

Chief Lyman is a 44+ year veteran of the City of White Plains Department of Public Safety. He has the distinction of serving as the 8th career chief in White Plains’ history and has served as Fire Chief for the past 18 years.

Chief Lyman joined the White Plains Department of Public Safety in 1976. He earned the rank of Lieutenant in 1986 and was promoted to Deputy Chief in charge of fire prevention, training, emergency planning and plan review in 1997.

Firefighters provide prompt, high skilled assistance to victims of fire and other emergencies but also play a leading role in promoting public safety. Chief Lyman has been a strong advocate of fire prevention through public education and fire and building code compliance.

On July 26, 2021, White Plains Fire Department stood in formation as Chief Lyman (surrounded by his family) exited the Public Safety building for the last time signifying the end of his nearly 45 year long public safety career. He served with Professionalism, Integrity and Respect for the community. His legacy for service in public safety will endure for generations.