Today A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy

.Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. (From National Weather Service)