“GOOD MORNING DENNIS AND TONNY WHERE IT’S 72 HAZY HUMID WPCNR DEGREES IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA.NOW TODAY IS A VERY BIG DAY. IT IS THE DAY 52 YEARS AGO TONIGHT THAT NEAL ANDERSON WALKED ON THE MOON. IT WAS A PROUD NIGHT IN A DIFFERENT AMERICAN. WE WATCHED THE EAGLE LAND ON THE MOON.

STUFF WE HAD ONLY DREAMED OF WATCHING CAPTAIN VIDEO, TOM CORBETT AND FLASH GORDON SERIALS. THIS IS HARDLY EVER REMEMBERED TODAY. IT IS SIGNIFICANT THAT THE COUNTRY WAS SHARPLY DIVIDED THEN OVER THE VIETNAM WAR, THE 60S GENERATION. THE DAWNING OF AQUARIUS, BUT THE LANDING SHOWED WHAT AMERICAN INGENUITY PLUCK COURAGE AND CREATIVITY CAN AND CAN STILL DO IF WE RECOVER OUR CONFIDENCE.

WELL WESTCHESTER COUNTY HAS TO PAY CLOSER ATTENTION TO THE GROWING INFECTION RATE. NOW WATCHING THE INFECTION RATE WE ARE NOW SEEING MORE INFECTIONS MATHEMATICALLY RELATED TO THE 10 TO 15 DAY INCUBATION RATE FOR COVID AFTER THE END OF THE JULY 5 THREE DAY WEEKEND.

WE HAD 4 STRAIGHT DAYS OF OVER 50 NEW INFECTIONS AND 34 YESTERDAY. INFECTIONS HAVE GONE UP FROM AN AVERAGE OF 34 FOR TWO WEEKS TO OVER 50 FOR 4 OF THE LAST FIVE DAYS. WE ARE ENTERING THE INFECTION RATE OF 1.3% ON THOSE TESTED WHICH IS THE RATE WHERE NEW INFECTIONS GROW AND SPREAD. EVEN GOVERNOR CUOMO NOTED STRONGLY IN HIS NEWS CONFERENCE YESTERDAY WE ALL MUST WHO NOT GO OUT AND GET VACCINATED. MORE PEOPLE GOT VACCINATED LAST WEEK BASED ON COUNTY EXECUTIVE EXHORTATIONS LAST WEEK TO GET VACCINATED.

ANOTHER EFFECT OF COVID THAT MAY RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL PROPERTY TAX INCREASES AS CITIES AND TOWNS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY FACE ASSESSMENT CHALLENGES FROM COMPANIES AND PROPERTY OWNERS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES FROM COVID LOWERING THEIR PROFITS. WE WILL NOT KNOW HOW MANY CHALLENGES WE FACE IN WHITE PLAINS UNTIL JANUARY. BUT ANY DROP IN ASSESSED VALUES WE RESULT IN A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE ON CITIZENS.

THESE ANNUAL ASSAULTS BY BUSINESSES ON THE TAXPAYERS ARE KNOWN AS CERTIORARIS ARE FACED BY CITIES AND TOWNS EVERY YEAR. THIS YEAR THE NUMBER CERTIORARIS MAY SET A RECORD. IT SHOULD NOT AFFECT WHITE PLAINS BECAUSE WE DO NOT GUESS OUR REVENUES TO BE MORE THAN WE COLLECT EACH YEAR BUT OTHER CITIES AND TOWNS NOT AS PRUDENTLY MANAGED AS WHITE PLAINS MAY FACE BIG HITS ON THEIR ASSESSED VALUES.

GOOD NEWS ON VACCINATIONS

AFTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER REPORTED VACCINATIONS LAST MONDAY IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY WERE RUNNING AT A LOW OF 168 SCHEDULED SHOTS THAT DAY,, 1,774 MORE PERSONS HAVE GONE TO GET FIRST SHOTS OF THE COVID VACCINE, APPARENTLY HEARING THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE’S MESSAGE TO GET VACCINATED AND FAST.

MORE PERSONS WITH FIRST SHOTS HAVE STARTED GETTING THEIR SECOND SHOTS, A TOTAL OF 1,687 IN FIVE DAYS AN AVERAGE OF 337 A DAY.

THE COVID TRACKER TRACKER REPORTS THIS MORNING 586,301 WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS HAVE THEIR TWO DOSES OF VACCINE. UP 1,687 FROM TUESDAY JULY 13.

THIS PAST SUNDAY MORNING, 637,920 ARE REPORTED AS NEEDING SECOND SHOTS TO BE FULLY VACCINATED. THAT TOTAL INCLUDES THE 1,774 WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS JUST GETTING THEIR FIRST SHOTS THE LAST 5 DAYS. THOSE INDIVIDUALS STILL NEED THEIR SECOND SHOTS COMPARED TO 638,000 LAST MONDAY

IF SECOND SHOTS AND FIRST SHOTS CONTINUE THIS UPWARD TREND THE COUNTY COULD BE FULLY VACCINATED BY MID-NOVEMBER. TO COMPLETE SECOND SHOTS FOR THE 637,920 NOW NEEDING 2ND SHOTS, THE COUNTY HAS TO RAMP UP THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE COMING IN FOR SECOND SHOTS, OR CONVINCE THOSE WHO HAVE MISSED THEIR SECOND SHOT APPOINTMENTS TO COME IN AND GET THEM.

MEANWHILE IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA, THERE HAS BEEN NO INDICATION YET THAT WHITE PLAINS WILL APPEAL THE APPLELLATE COURT DECISION DENYING THEM EMMINENT DOMAIN OF EAST POST ROAD PROPERTIES.

ON AUGUST 2, THE CITY MAY MAY TAKE UP APPROVAL OR DENIAL OF THE 701 WESTCHESTER SENLAC PROJECT

I HAVE TO CONGRATULATE THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF WESTCHESTER SHELTER JUST DOWN THE STREET NEAR THE RADIO STATION FOR THEIR GREAT NEW FACILITY FOR THE HOMELESS CATS AND DOGS AND THEIR NEW ADOPTION POLICIES. YOU CAN NOW RECEIVE ADVANCE COUNSELING FOR FAMILIES AND INDIVIDUALS SEEKING A PET BY CALLING AND MAKING ADOPTION APPOINTMENTS AT 914-632-2925 OR LEARNING ABOUT THE PROCESS OR GO TO THEIR WEBSITE, WWW.HUMANESOCIETYOFWESTCHESTER.ORG.

IN 2020, THE SOCIETY WAS ABLE TO ARRANGE ADOPTIONS OF 900 CATS AND 250 DOGS. THEY WILLHELP YOU FIND THE HOMELESS CAT OR DOG WHO WILL FIT INTO YOUR FAMILY AND PROVIDE COMPANIONSHIP THAT NEVER LETS YOU DOWN AND HUMAN COUNSELING WE ALL BENEFIT FROM OUR PET’S EMPATHY. A WONDERFUL JOB OF CARING BY THE HUMANE SOCIETY, A PAWS UP PURRRR OF GRATITUDE.”