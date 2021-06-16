FLASH! NY ALMOST WIDE OPEN: GOVERNOR CUOMO DROPS MOST COVID PRECAUTIONS. REPORTS 70% OF ADULT NEW YORKERS HAVE AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE. CLOSING TEST SITES, INCLUDING GLEN ISLAND.

Posted on by

Hits: 23

THE NEW YORK STATE VACCINATION TRACKER NUMBERS
OF VACCINATIONS THIS MORNING.
THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY VACCINATED FIGURES THIS MORNING

WPCNR GOVERNOR CUOMO’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 16, 2021:

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.40%, Lowest in the Country–Record Low for 18 Consecutive Days, Has Declined for 71 Consecutive Days

Additional State-Run Drive Through Testing Sites –including Glen Island in New Rochelle to Close Beginning Friday, June 18

9 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday
    

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday afternoon updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.  

The Governor announced the demobilizing of additional state-run drive-through COVID-19 testing sites across New York State beginning Friday, June 18. These testing site closures follow historically low positivity rates and an 88 percent decrease in drive-through testing demand from January to May 2021.

“COVID-19 has been the most trying and difficult time in our lives, but New York State is finally moving forward into the future. Vaccination rates are up and COVID numbers are down, and we’re reducing restrictions across the board,” Governor Cuomo said. “We need New Yorkers to continue getting vaccinated, and that’s why we’ve launched a variety of incentives across the state. The pandemic is on the decline, but vaccination is the key to our success and I encourage any New Yorkers who haven’t taken the shot yet to do so right away.”

The state-run drive-through test sites will close as follows:

Friday, June 18

Binghamton – Binghamton University

Binghamton University

Lot ZZ South

Binghamton, NY

Rockland County – Anthony Wayne Rec Area

Anthony Wayne Rec Area

Exit 17 Palisades Parkway

Bear Mountain, New York

Suffolk County – Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University

South P Lot

Stony Brook, New York

Niagara County – Niagara County Community College

Niagara County Community College

3111 Saunders Settlement Road

Sanborn, New York

Friday, June 25

Albany – SUNY Albany

1400 Washington Avenue, Collins Circle

Albany, New York

Queens – Aqueduct Racetrack

Aqueduct Racetrack

110-00 Rockaway Boulevard

Queens, New York

Rochester – Monroe County Community College

Monroe Community College

1000 E. Henrietta Road

Lot G

Rochester, New York

Westchester County – Glen Island Park
350 Weyman Avenue

New Rochelle, New York

Bronx – Bay Plaza

The Mall at Bay Plaza

200 Baychester Avenue

Bronx, New York

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 55,438
  • Total Positive – 320
  • Percent Positive – 0.58%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 650 (+33)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 91
  • Patients in ICU – 161 (-2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 88 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 183,801 (+54)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 42,882
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 20,212,046
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,891
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 597,373
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 50.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, June 12, 2021Sunday, June 13, 2021Monday, June 14, 2021
Capital Region0.35%0.33%0.33%
Central New York0.68%0.64%0.59%
Finger Lakes0.65%0.62%0.59%
Long Island0.42%0.41%0.41%
Mid-Hudson0.41%0.39%0.38%
Mohawk Valley0.39%0.40%0.41%
New York City0.39%0.39%0.38%
North Country0.54%0.58%0.56%
Southern Tier0.47%0.41%0.41%
Western New York0.44%0.38%0.35%
Statewide0.42%0.41%0.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, June 12, 2021Sunday, June 13, 2021Monday, June 14, 2021
Bronx0.56%0.54%0.52%
Kings0.37%0.37%0.36%
New York0.30%0.31%0.30%
Queens0.34%0.34%0.34%
Richmond0.50%0.50%0.50%

Yesterday, 320 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,092,599. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6993
Allegany3,5550
Broome18,6234
Cattaraugus5,7200
Cayuga6,3370
Chautauqua8,9510
Chemung7,7612
Chenango3,4991
Clinton4,8350
Columbia4,0640
Cortland3,9261
Delaware2,3812
Dutchess29,4722
Erie89,5797
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4221
Genesee5,4350
Greene3,4030
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1871
Jefferson6,1365
Lewis2,8080
Livingston4,5200
Madison4,5620
Monroe68,97617
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,64925
Niagara20,0352
NYC937,336174
Oneida22,6195
Onondaga38,9313
Ontario7,4061
Orange48,3124
Orleans3,1180
Oswego7,6220
Otsego3,4621
Putnam10,6061
Rensselaer11,2291
Rockland46,9448
Saratoga15,3642
Schenectady13,2022
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0751
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6403
Steuben6,9520
Suffolk201,03628
Sullivan6,6731
Tioga3,8301
Tompkins4,3460
Ulster13,9081
Warren3,6580
Washington3,1621
Wayne5,7831
Westchester129,6647
Wyoming3,5821
Yates1,1780

Yesterday, 9 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie1
Kings1
Manhattan1
Niagara1
Orange1
Queens1
Steuben1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 39,435 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 79,050 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region65431519415942815213
Central New York5191037264720043059
Finger Lakes66279015796053394641
Long Island14642548461129090918004
Mid-Hudson11887945554104700611802
Mohawk Valley2556635682329251349
New York City513302617411448931227346
North Country2336132882133571032
Southern Tier3391418773094312126
Western New York71643220306325594478
Statewide1116713139435988712379050

The percentage of New Yorkers 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is as follows, divided by region:

RegionPercentage 18+ With At Least One Dose
Long Island 75.3%
Capital Region74.4%
Mid-Hudson 71.9%
Central New York 70.5%
Western New York 69.5%
Finger Lakes 69.0%
Southern Tier 68.4%
New York City 68.4%
North Country 63.9%
Mohawk Valley 60.6%

Comments are closed.