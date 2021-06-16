FLASH! NY ALMOST WIDE OPEN: GOVERNOR CUOMO DROPS MOST COVID PRECAUTIONS. REPORTS 70% OF ADULT NEW YORKERS HAVE AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE. CLOSING TEST SITES, INCLUDING GLEN ISLAND.

Hits: 23

THE NEW YORK STATE VACCINATION TRACKER NUMBERS

OF VACCINATIONS THIS MORNING.

THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY VACCINATED FIGURES THIS MORNING

WPCNR GOVERNOR CUOMO’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 16, 2021:

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.40%, Lowest in the Country–Record Low for 18 Consecutive Days, Has Declined for 71 Consecutive Days

Additional State-Run Drive Through Testing Sites –including Glen Island in New Rochelle to Close Beginning Friday, June 18

9 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday



Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday afternoon updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

The Governor announced the demobilizing of additional state-run drive-through COVID-19 testing sites across New York State beginning Friday, June 18. These testing site closures follow historically low positivity rates and an 88 percent decrease in drive-through testing demand from January to May 2021.

“COVID-19 has been the most trying and difficult time in our lives, but New York State is finally moving forward into the future. Vaccination rates are up and COVID numbers are down, and we’re reducing restrictions across the board,” Governor Cuomo said. “We need New Yorkers to continue getting vaccinated, and that’s why we’ve launched a variety of incentives across the state. The pandemic is on the decline, but vaccination is the key to our success and I encourage any New Yorkers who haven’t taken the shot yet to do so right away.”

The state-run drive-through test sites will close as follows:

Friday, June 18

Binghamton – Binghamton University

Binghamton University

Lot ZZ South

Binghamton, NY

Rockland County – Anthony Wayne Rec Area

Anthony Wayne Rec Area

Exit 17 Palisades Parkway

Bear Mountain, New York

Suffolk County – Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University

South P Lot

Stony Brook, New York

Niagara County – Niagara County Community College

Niagara County Community College

3111 Saunders Settlement Road

Sanborn, New York

Friday, June 25

Albany – SUNY Albany

1400 Washington Avenue, Collins Circle

Albany, New York

Queens – Aqueduct Racetrack

Aqueduct Racetrack

110-00 Rockaway Boulevard

Queens, New York

Rochester – Monroe County Community College

Monroe Community College

1000 E. Henrietta Road

Lot G

Rochester, New York

Westchester County – Glen Island Park

350 Weyman Avenue

New Rochelle, New York

Bronx – Bay Plaza

The Mall at Bay Plaza

200 Baychester Avenue

Bronx, New York



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 55,438

– 55,438 Total Positive – 320

– 320 Percent Positive – 0.58%

– 0.58% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%

– 0.40% Patient Hospitalization – 650 (+33)

– 650 (+33) Patients Newly Admitted – 91

– 91 Patients in ICU – 161 (-2)

– 161 (-2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 88 (-4)

– 88 (-4) Total Discharges – 183,801 (+54)

– 183,801 (+54) Deaths – 9

– 9 Total Deaths – 42,882

– 42,882 Total vaccine doses administered – 20,212,046

– 20,212,046 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,891

– 112,891 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 597,373

– 597,373 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.6%

– 67.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.6%

– 60.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.0%

– 70.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.6%

– 61.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.9%

– 55.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.6%

– 49.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.0%

– 58.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 50.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, June 12, 2021 Sunday, June 13, 2021 Monday, June 14, 2021 Capital Region 0.35% 0.33% 0.33% Central New York 0.68% 0.64% 0.59% Finger Lakes 0.65% 0.62% 0.59% Long Island 0.42% 0.41% 0.41% Mid-Hudson 0.41% 0.39% 0.38% Mohawk Valley 0.39% 0.40% 0.41% New York City 0.39% 0.39% 0.38% North Country 0.54% 0.58% 0.56% Southern Tier 0.47% 0.41% 0.41% Western New York 0.44% 0.38% 0.35% Statewide 0.42% 0.41% 0.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, June 12, 2021 Sunday, June 13, 2021 Monday, June 14, 2021 Bronx 0.56% 0.54% 0.52% Kings 0.37% 0.37% 0.36% New York 0.30% 0.31% 0.30% Queens 0.34% 0.34% 0.34% Richmond 0.50% 0.50% 0.50%

Yesterday, 320 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,092,599. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,699 3 Allegany 3,555 0 Broome 18,623 4 Cattaraugus 5,720 0 Cayuga 6,337 0 Chautauqua 8,951 0 Chemung 7,761 2 Chenango 3,499 1 Clinton 4,835 0 Columbia 4,064 0 Cortland 3,926 1 Delaware 2,381 2 Dutchess 29,472 2 Erie 89,579 7 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,422 1 Genesee 5,435 0 Greene 3,403 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,187 1 Jefferson 6,136 5 Lewis 2,808 0 Livingston 4,520 0 Madison 4,562 0 Monroe 68,976 17 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,649 25 Niagara 20,035 2 NYC 937,336 174 Oneida 22,619 5 Onondaga 38,931 3 Ontario 7,406 1 Orange 48,312 4 Orleans 3,118 0 Oswego 7,622 0 Otsego 3,462 1 Putnam 10,606 1 Rensselaer 11,229 1 Rockland 46,944 8 Saratoga 15,364 2 Schenectady 13,202 2 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,075 1 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,640 3 Steuben 6,952 0 Suffolk 201,036 28 Sullivan 6,673 1 Tioga 3,830 1 Tompkins 4,346 0 Ulster 13,908 1 Warren 3,658 0 Washington 3,162 1 Wayne 5,783 1 Westchester 129,664 7 Wyoming 3,582 1 Yates 1,178 0

Yesterday, 9 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Niagara 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Steuben 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 39,435 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 79,050 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 654315 1941 594281 5213 Central New York 519103 726 472004 3059 Finger Lakes 662790 1579 605339 4641 Long Island 1464254 8461 1290909 18004 Mid-Hudson 1188794 5554 1047006 11802 Mohawk Valley 255663 568 232925 1349 New York City 5133026 17411 4489312 27346 North Country 233613 288 213357 1032 Southern Tier 339141 877 309431 2126 Western New York 716432 2030 632559 4478 Statewide 11167131 39435 9887123 79050

The percentage of New Yorkers 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is as follows, divided by region: