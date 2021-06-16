FLASH! NY ALMOST WIDE OPEN: GOVERNOR CUOMO DROPS MOST COVID PRECAUTIONS. REPORTS 70% OF ADULT NEW YORKERS HAVE AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE. CLOSING TEST SITES, INCLUDING GLEN ISLAND.

Hits: 23
WPCNR GOVERNOR CUOMO’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 16, 2021:
Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.40%, Lowest in the Country–Record Low for 18 Consecutive Days, Has Declined for 71 Consecutive Days
Additional State-Run Drive Through Testing Sites –including Glen Island in New Rochelle to Close Beginning Friday, June 18
9 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday afternoon updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
The Governor announced the demobilizing of additional state-run drive-through COVID-19 testing sites across New York State beginning Friday, June 18. These testing site closures follow historically low positivity rates and an 88 percent decrease in drive-through testing demand from January to May 2021.
“COVID-19 has been the most trying and difficult time in our lives, but New York State is finally moving forward into the future. Vaccination rates are up and COVID numbers are down, and we’re reducing restrictions across the board,” Governor Cuomo said. “We need New Yorkers to continue getting vaccinated, and that’s why we’ve launched a variety of incentives across the state. The pandemic is on the decline, but vaccination is the key to our success and I encourage any New Yorkers who haven’t taken the shot yet to do so right away.”
The state-run drive-through test sites will close as follows:
Friday, June 18
Binghamton – Binghamton University
Binghamton University
Lot ZZ South
Binghamton, NY
Rockland County – Anthony Wayne Rec Area
Anthony Wayne Rec Area
Exit 17 Palisades Parkway
Bear Mountain, New York
Suffolk County – Stony Brook University
Stony Brook University
South P Lot
Stony Brook, New York
Niagara County – Niagara County Community College
Niagara County Community College
3111 Saunders Settlement Road
Sanborn, New York
Friday, June 25
Albany – SUNY Albany
1400 Washington Avenue, Collins Circle
Albany, New York
Queens – Aqueduct Racetrack
Aqueduct Racetrack
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard
Queens, New York
Rochester – Monroe County Community College
Monroe Community College
1000 E. Henrietta Road
Lot G
Rochester, New York
Westchester County – Glen Island Park
350 Weyman Avenue
New Rochelle, New York
Bronx – Bay Plaza
The Mall at Bay Plaza
200 Baychester Avenue
Bronx, New York
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 55,438
- Total Positive – 320
- Percent Positive – 0.58%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%
- Patient Hospitalization – 650 (+33)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 91
- Patients in ICU – 161 (-2)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 88 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 183,801 (+54)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 42,882
- Total vaccine doses administered – 20,212,046
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,891
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 597,373
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 50.3%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Sunday, June 13, 2021
|Monday, June 14, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.35%
|0.33%
|0.33%
|Central New York
|0.68%
|0.64%
|0.59%
|Finger Lakes
|0.65%
|0.62%
|0.59%
|Long Island
|0.42%
|0.41%
|0.41%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.41%
|0.39%
|0.38%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.39%
|0.40%
|0.41%
|New York City
|0.39%
|0.39%
|0.38%
|North Country
|0.54%
|0.58%
|0.56%
|Southern Tier
|0.47%
|0.41%
|0.41%
|Western New York
|0.44%
|0.38%
|0.35%
|Statewide
|0.42%
|0.41%
|0.40%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Sunday, June 13, 2021
|Monday, June 14, 2021
|Bronx
|0.56%
|0.54%
|0.52%
|Kings
|0.37%
|0.37%
|0.36%
|New York
|0.30%
|0.31%
|0.30%
|Queens
|0.34%
|0.34%
|0.34%
|Richmond
|0.50%
|0.50%
|0.50%
Yesterday, 320 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,092,599. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,699
|3
|Allegany
|3,555
|0
|Broome
|18,623
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,720
|0
|Cayuga
|6,337
|0
|Chautauqua
|8,951
|0
|Chemung
|7,761
|2
|Chenango
|3,499
|1
|Clinton
|4,835
|0
|Columbia
|4,064
|0
|Cortland
|3,926
|1
|Delaware
|2,381
|2
|Dutchess
|29,472
|2
|Erie
|89,579
|7
|Essex
|1,593
|0
|Franklin
|2,563
|0
|Fulton
|4,422
|1
|Genesee
|5,435
|0
|Greene
|3,403
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,187
|1
|Jefferson
|6,136
|5
|Lewis
|2,808
|0
|Livingston
|4,520
|0
|Madison
|4,562
|0
|Monroe
|68,976
|17
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,649
|25
|Niagara
|20,035
|2
|NYC
|937,336
|174
|Oneida
|22,619
|5
|Onondaga
|38,931
|3
|Ontario
|7,406
|1
|Orange
|48,312
|4
|Orleans
|3,118
|0
|Oswego
|7,622
|0
|Otsego
|3,462
|1
|Putnam
|10,606
|1
|Rensselaer
|11,229
|1
|Rockland
|46,944
|8
|Saratoga
|15,364
|2
|Schenectady
|13,202
|2
|Schoharie
|1,692
|0
|Schuyler
|1,075
|1
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,640
|3
|Steuben
|6,952
|0
|Suffolk
|201,036
|28
|Sullivan
|6,673
|1
|Tioga
|3,830
|1
|Tompkins
|4,346
|0
|Ulster
|13,908
|1
|Warren
|3,658
|0
|Washington
|3,162
|1
|Wayne
|5,783
|1
|Westchester
|129,664
|7
|Wyoming
|3,582
|1
|Yates
|1,178
|0
Yesterday, 9 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Westchester
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 39,435 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 79,050 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|654315
|1941
|594281
|5213
|Central New York
|519103
|726
|472004
|3059
|Finger Lakes
|662790
|1579
|605339
|4641
|Long Island
|1464254
|8461
|1290909
|18004
|Mid-Hudson
|1188794
|5554
|1047006
|11802
|Mohawk Valley
|255663
|568
|232925
|1349
|New York City
|5133026
|17411
|4489312
|27346
|North Country
|233613
|288
|213357
|1032
|Southern Tier
|339141
|877
|309431
|2126
|Western New York
|716432
|2030
|632559
|4478
|Statewide
|11167131
|39435
|9887123
|79050
The percentage of New Yorkers 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is as follows, divided by region:
|Region
|Percentage 18+ With At Least One Dose
|Long Island
|75.3%
|Capital Region
|74.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|71.9%
|Central New York
|70.5%
|Western New York
|69.5%
|Finger Lakes
|69.0%
|Southern Tier
|68.4%
|New York City
|68.4%
|North Country
|63.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|60.6%