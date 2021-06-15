LEROY DIXON APPOINTED PRINCIPAL OF EASTVIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL.

Hits: 15

Leroy Dixon ,

Appointed new Principal of Eastview School

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. Special to WPCNR from the White Plains City School District. June 15, 2021:

The White Plains Board of Education appointed Assistant Principal Leroy Dixon to the position of Principal at the Eastview Middle School at last night’s Board of Education meeting. He replaces Daisy Rodrigues Roncagliolo who resigned to take a position in another district. Sixty candidates applied for the position and Mr. Dixon was the unanimous choice of the advisory interviewing committee.

Mr. Dixon has been with the school district for 17 years, beginning as a House Administrator at the High School in 2004. Two years later he moved up to Assistant Principal there, where he remained for six years. In 2012 he was appointed Assistant Principal at Eastview.

Mr. Dixon holds a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Science Degree from Iona College and a Professional Diploma from Mercy College. He began his educational career as a Social Studies Teacher.

Superintendent of School Dr. Joseph L. Ricca said, “Mr. Dixon has all the tools required to continue the excellent work being done at Eastview,” and he looks forward to working with him.

Mr. Dixon expressed his thanks to the Board and community for their confidence and said he appreciates this wonderful opportunity. He will assume his new position on July 1st.