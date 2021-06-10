WHITE PLAINS BERKELEY COLLEGE CAMPUS WILL CLOSE AND MERGE WITH ITS NEW YORK CITY CAMPUS OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS.

Hits: 59



WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. Special to WPCNR from Berkeley College. (Edited) June 10, 2021:

Berkeley College, a leading provider of career-focused education since 1931, will consolidate its White Plains, NY campus with its New York City campus by the start of the Fall 2021 semester. Berkeley College has been educating students in New York City since 1936 and in Westchester County since 1945.

Berkeley College is re-envisioning its New York City campus, with facilities in Midtown Manhattan at 3 East 43rd Street and 12 East 41st Street. Plans are underway to consolidate all classrooms, offices, and operations into the 41st Street building over the next 12 months.

The White Plains campus is currently running all classes online this semester as it has done the past three semesters and all of their fall classes are listed as online. Continuing students will be offered the option to complete their studies at the New York City campus, online, or at any of Berkeley College’s New Jersey campuses. Alternative arrangements will be made for the handful of students currently in campus housing.

“The challenges brought on by the pandemic and other factors were the impetus for the consolidation of the campus with our New York City campus,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “We are grateful for the support so many of the governing officials, business leaders and community organizations have shown us over the years,” said Smith. “Berkeley College remains committed to serving the residents and businesses of Westchester County through our New York City campus.”

Smith said throughout the country, declining enrollments and an increasing reliance on changing instructional modalities, including remote and hybrid approaches, have reduced the need for physical classrooms and offices. “One centralized campus in Midtown Manhattan will best position the College to serve our students,” he said.

In addition to transferring students and personnel, the College will be working with federal and state regulators, along with its accrediting agencies, during this transition.