MASKS NOT REQUIRED OUTDOORS ON WPCSD SCHOOL GROUNDS: THOUGH “STRONGLY RECOMMENDED” BY WP SCHOOLS REOPENING COMMITTEE

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From White Plains City School District Superintendent of Schools, Joseph Ricca. June 8, 2021:



At this morning’s Special White Plains City School District (WPCSD) Reopening Committee Meeting, the Committee approved the following modification of the WPCSD’s Reopening Plan to include the modifications promulgated by the New York State Department of Health (Master Guidance attached), in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for outdoor mask/facial covering requirements:

Beginning Thursday, June 10, 2021, while strongly encouraged , masks/facial coverings will no longer be required outdoors on WPCSD grounds for all members of the WPCSD community (children & adults) (this modification covers ALL outdoor activities as described in the NYSDoH guidelines).

This modification does not change any other aspect/requirement of the health/safety standards in the WPCSD Reopening Plan.

The full WPCSD Reopening Committee meeting is available for review here: https://youtu.be/1g6L2X28Rvs