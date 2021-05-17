Hits: 0

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT Statistics from the NY VACCINATION TRACKER INTERPRETED BY WPCNR. 7:15 A.M. EDT MAY 17, 2021:

This morning the NY State Vacccine Tracker statistics show the Mid Hudson Region of 7 Counties, including Westchester County at the present clip of 33,000 second vaccinations a week should be fully vaccinated by June 20.

MID-HUDSON REGION–BOTTOM LINE ON PACE FOR FULL VACCINATION BY JUNE 20

The Monday morning report shows that 378,619 Mid-Hudson residents of Westchester, Dutchess, Rockland, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster Counties remain of those needing a second shot to be fully vaccinated across the region.

At the present relentless pace of second shots of 33,000 second shots being administered every 7 days, this means in 5 weeks the region should be “fully vaccinated.” The approximate date when this will COULD come true is June 20.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY ON TRACK FOR “FULL VACINATION” BY SAME DATE.

Westchester County continued reducing the number of persons testing positive for the coronavirus and is on pace to be fully vaccinated by the same date if not sooner.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 13, 14, and 15, 161 persons tested positive.

The infection rate was .007 % Thursday, (60 of 8,930); 72 on Friday of 8645 tested positive (.008 %) and Saturday the percentage of new cases was .004%, 29 of 7,076 tested. These new positives would reduce the hospitalizations expected to 8 in 10 to 14 days if the trend continues.

In contrast to the number of positives per day on April 1, when the county was averaging 400 new infections a day, the county has come a long way reducing infections from the highs of 400 a day to the average of 50 to 60 a day.

The major difference in the last 6 weeks is vaccinations rolling out and simultaneously rolling back the number of new cases, reducing new cases per day by 87%.