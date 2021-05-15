HOMEBOUND? SHUT-IN? GET YOUR COVID VAX IN YOUR HOME. WESTCHESTER WILL BRING VACCINATION TO YOU TO YOUR HOME, COUNTY ANNOUNCES. CALL 914-813-6300 FOR DETAILS.

Hits: 10

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS NEWS. MAY 15, 2021:

County Executive George Latimer announced in his Covid-19 briefing Thursday, the county is starting a program to administer vaccines in the homes of residents who are homebound.

A vaccination specialist will come to a loved one’s home to administer first or second shots of the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccination specialist will also vaccinate any companion caretaker living with the homebound resident. To arrange for an in-your-home covid vaccination for a homebound individual, call 914-813-6300.

You can also see Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins announcement of the details on the most recent county Covid briefing ON the Westchester County Facebook acccount.