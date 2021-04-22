WASHINGTON COMES TO WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL

Hits: 7

SECRETARY OF EDUCATION MIGUEL CARDONA

TOURS REOPENED WHITE PLAINS HIGH PARTICIPATES IN FACT-FINDING MISSION ON REOPENING SUCCESS.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. April 22, 2021:

The top education administrator in the USA, Secretary of Education Miguel Carona toured White Plains High School, USA this morning with Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph Ricca, and Principal of the high school Emerly Martinez. It is part of the Secretary’s national “School Reopening Tour” under way.

The Secretary whose presence was indicated by black, apparently official security SUVs at 9 this morning in front of the school participated in a “Roundtable Discussion on School Reopening in White Plains,NY” with Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers President, White Plains Teachers Association President Kara McCormick-Lyons, Board of Education President Rosemarie Eller, and spent part of the morning meeting students, educators, and administrators.

His mission on the tour is to “visit schools that have successfully reopened and stayed open to highlight the best practices and discuss how schools can ensure reopening efforts are advancing educational parity.” He will share what he learns on the on-site tours with other members of the Biden Administration, and other schools on the tour “to reach the President’s goal of reopening the majority of K-8 schools within the first 100 days of the Biden Administration.”

One of the few Westchester County School Districts to reopen fully with a below approximately 4% Covid infection rate — of 398 positives since remote learning went into effect last spring about this time) of its 7,209 students,. The school has now by Friday officially reopened for all K-12 grades. It’s approximately 1,300 teachers, staff and administrators are 85% fully vaccinated through a coordinated Westchester County effort across 9 school sites,

Press access was limited to the event.