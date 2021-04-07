WHITE PLAINS COVID CASES UP, MAYOR WARNS ON COVID CALL. NEW WESTCHESTER CASES HIT 2,824 IN ONE WEEK MONDAY TO MONDAY

Hits: 18

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey Statistics from NY Covid WorkBook Tracker and Westchester County Covid Tracker. vApril 7, 2021:

Mayor Thomas Roach of White Plains warned residents that coronavirus cases and a new strain of the Covid killer virus is affecting the city. In his weekly Covid Call, Mayor Roach said:

“There are currently an estimated 347 active cases in our City, up 38 from our call last week. Over the last 7 days we are averaging 24 new cases per day.

CDC data is showing that COVID-19 cases throughout the country, including in New York, are on the rise.

Part of the reason for this trend is the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant. This variant appears to be affecting younger people in greater numbers.

It remains critical that we all double down on the common sense safety measures that have proven effective: Continue to wear a mask when you are within 6 ft. of others and practice social distancing. Taking these precautions, along with expanded vaccine eligibility in New York, is what will ultimately get us across the finish line safely.

As of today, New Yorkers age 16 and up are eligible for the vaccine. Given that the B.1.1.7 variant seems to impact younger people at a higher rate, this expanded vaccine eligibility is Great News for all of us. I strongly urge you to make your vaccination appointment as soon as possible for whichever vaccine is available to you. All three vaccines authorized for use in the United States are safe and effective. Delaying your vaccination in an attempt to obtain a particular vaccine will expose you to risk unnecessarily.

How do I get an appointment?

Check vaccinefinder.org for local pharmacies, clinics, and other locations that have received doses of the vaccine and schedule your appointment online or call the provider directly for an appointment. VaccineFinder was developed by Boston Children’s Hospital with support from the CDC.

Check the State website, ny.gov/GetVaccinated for appointments at state–run vaccination sites. Check the site regularly, as new appointments become available throughout the day.

Go to Health.Westchestergov.com, to check availability and schedule an appointment at the County-run vaccine clinic located at Westchester Community College.

For those who need assistance securing an appointment, call our White Plains COVID Angels at (914) 422-1378 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Our next call is on Tuesday, April 13th. Until then remember, we’re standing together by staying apart.”

On the County Covid Tracker, Westchester County recorded 2,824 new covid cases through Monday April 5.

The County daily infection rate continues to be slightly below 4% (3.8) testing positive each week.

Of 73,736 tests administered in Westchester County March 30 through April 5, , 2,824 tested positive. Looking ahead, in 10 to 15 days at a 4.3% hospitalization rate, this would put 121 persons into Westchester hospitals. Currently according to the state hospitalization tracker, 40% of Westchester County Intensive Care beds remain open and available. It is unclear whether occupancy of ICU beds is going up or staying the same. This reporter’s guess is the continued infection rate, if not keeping ICU bed occupancy steady could fill more beds in two to three weeks than the present levels.

County Executive George Latimer warned WVOX audiences yesterday Covid infections have been going up for a month on his weekly 7:10 radio interview on the Dennis and Tonny Good Morning Westchester program. He said that the more persons are vaccinated and complete their doses will stay the spread of new cases by June.

These are the cities and villages where the most infections are, for the last two weeks. March 24 through April 5:

YONKERS: 1,276 CASES , 62 NEW DAILY

NEW ROCHELLE, 511 CASES, 25 NEW DAILY

MOUNT VERNON–439 NEW, 20 NEW DAILY

WHITE PLAINS — 347 NEW, 33 NEW DAILY

MAMARONECK TOWN, VILLAGE, LARCHMONT–221 NEW. 8 NEW DAILY

PORT CHESTER– 217 NEW, 13 NEW CASES DAILY

GREENBURGH– 208 NEW CASES, 17 NEW CASES A DAY

HARRISON — 184 CASES, 15 NEW CASES A DAY

THE OSSININGS– 155 CASES, 10 NEW A DAY

MOUNT PLEASANT –148 CASES, 8 NEW CASES A DAY

RYE CITY AND RYE BROOK– 139 NEW CASES — 10 NEW A DAY

NORTH AND NEW CASTLES– 113 CASES, 8 NEW A DAY

PEEKSKILL– 115 NEW — 6 NEW DAILY