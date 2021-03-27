THE MARCH OF THE VACCINATIONS ACROSS NY STATE

Hits: 15

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 8.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 219,554 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 15 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

“As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community,” Governor Cuomo said. “We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

· Doctor’s letter, or

· Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

· Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 8,690,714

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 219,554

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,196,118

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 28.7%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 15.8%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 349,886 6,203 185,125 6,875 Central New York 303,487 5,044 181,702 7,230 Finger Lakes 362,131 5,893 189,796 8,549 Long Island 671,890 16,509 365,350 8,934 Mid-Hudson 573,916 12,292 281,215 11,273 Mohawk Valley 153,104 1,940 87,630 4,025 New York City 2,575,640 44,389 1,454,519 56,752 North Country 163,414 2,025 104,985 4,894 Southern Tier 195,715 2,618 104,485 4,812 Western New York 382,228 6,895 200,606 7,269 Statewide 5,731,411 103,808 3,155,413 120,613



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.