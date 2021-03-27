GOVERNOR CUOMO’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT A YEAR AFTER THE TIME OF COVID BEGAN

4,578 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

896 Patients in the ICU; 552 Intubated

Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.15%

76 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo ID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have kept themselves and their families safe and remained vigilant throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even as we vaccinate more people every day, everyone should continue practicing the behaviors that keep them safe,” Governor Cuomo said. 

“Our distribution network stands at the ready to accept and administer an increase in vaccine supply, but New Yorkers should remember the positivity rate is a function of what they do to slow the spread. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are critical tools to help us fight the virus, and they work. We’re going to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, but there’s work to be done before we defeat the COVID beast once and for all.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 259,945
  • Total Positive – 8,201
  • Percent Positive – 3.15%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.41%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,578 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 617
  • Hospital Counties – 48
  • Number ICU – 896 (-17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 552 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 159,846 (+543)
  • Deaths – 76
  • Total Deaths – 40,266

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1080.01%31%
Central New York420.01%32%
Finger Lakes1470.01%41%
Long Island8170.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5310.02%43%
Mohawk Valley420.01%38%
New York City2,6200.03%31%
North Country190.00%58%
Southern Tier670.01%49%
Western New York1850.01%38%
Statewide4,5780.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region238210 19%
Central New York262178 33%
Finger Lakes397243 40%
Long Island852652 23%
Mid-Hudson679400 41%
Mohawk Valley9770 25%
New York City2,5881,991 22%
North Country583049%
Southern Tier12669 44%
Western New York545337 43%
Statewide5,8424,180 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region2.18%2.24%2.33%
Central New York0.91%0.97%1.00%
Finger Lakes1.89%1.93%2.00%
Long Island4.41%4.34%4.31%
Mid-Hudson4.74%4.82%4.76%
Mohawk Valley1.73%1.79%1.69%
New York City4.18%4.18%4.26%
North Country1.31%1.29%1.45%
Southern Tier0.64%0.68%0.69%
Western New York2.78%2.78%2.97%
Statewide3.37%3.37%3.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx4.69%4.75%4.78%
Brooklyn4.39%4.51%4.42%
Manhattan2.86%2.92%2.95%
Queens5.03%5.02%5.01%
Staten Island4.84%5.03%4.84%

Of the 1,826,545 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,35175
Allegany3,0033
Broome16,39352
Cattaraugus4,73422
Cayuga5,5779
Chautauqua7,83417
Chemung6,76626
Chenango2,75027
Clinton4,11134
Columbia3,6397
Cortland3,3786
Delaware1,86317
Dutchess25,530130
Erie72,357508
Essex1,4286
Franklin2,2785
Fulton3,71515
Genesee4,73916
Greene2,92014
Hamilton2920
Herkimer4,74510
Jefferson5,17615
Lewis2,27417
Livingston3,7706
Madison4,06922
Monroe56,049195
Montgomery3,51413
Nassau165,095614
Niagara16,30970
NYC815,7693,903
Oneida20,69251
Onondaga33,97899
Ontario6,26229
Orange42,328261
Orleans2,5703
Oswego6,53023
Otsego2,84530
Putnam9,33052
Rensselaer9,85632
Rockland42,932191
Saratoga13,16261
Schenectady11,67735
Schoharie1,3895
Schuyler9177
Seneca1,7733
St. Lawrence5,89014
Steuben5,84716
Suffolk179,524711
Sullivan5,39323
Tioga3,07711
Tompkins3,83124
Ulster11,68392
Warren3,13216
Washington2,62030
Wayne4,78125
Westchester118,001492
Wyoming3,0469
Yates1,0512

Yesterday, 76 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,266. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx8
Broome1
Erie2
Kings14
Manhattan9
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Nassau3
Oneida1
Orange3
Otsego1
Putnam1
Queens9
Richmond4
Schoharie1
Suffolk8
Tompkins1
Washington1
Westchester5

