BEWARE UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE FRAUDS SEEKING UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS IN YOUR NAME. IF YOU RECEIVE A LETTER FROM LABOR DEPARTMENT ASKING YOUR EMPLOYMENT STATUS, AND YOU ARE EMPLOYED, THIS IS A TIPOFF.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Chairman of the Westchester Board of Legislators, Benjamin Boykin. March 23, 2021:

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board is warning Westchester County residents to be on alert after many have reported falling victim to unemployment insurance fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New York State has paid more than $65 billion in unemployment benefits, but the Department of Labor (DOL) has identified more than 425,000 of those claims to be fraudulent.

Thousands of fraud cases have since been referred to federal prosecutors, who are working with law enforcement on the federal, state and local level to hold people accountable.

In response, Westchester Putnam Workforce Development Board is urging County residents to protect themselves against identity theft. If you believe you are the victim of fraud, report it to the New York State Department of Labor at on.ny.gov/uifraud.

(Editor’s Note: A person told WPCNR that they first became aware that unemployment benefits were being sought in their name, was when she received a letter from the New York State Department of Labor, requesting her present employment status. Since the person was employed, they immediately notified the Labor Department.)